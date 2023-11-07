Israeli Forces Begin Second Phase of Military Operation in Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declared the start of the second phase of Israel’s military assault on Hamas in Gaza, which he referred to as the country’s “second war for independence.” Israeli troops have entered Gaza and are engaged in close-quarters combat with Palestinian fighters. The exact details of the ground operations remain shrouded in secrecy, with limited information being released due to military censorship.

The Israeli Defense Forces have released ghostly video clips showing tanks, armored bulldozers, and troops inside Gaza. Although specific numbers and locations are undisclosed, it is clear that Israeli forces have fully entered the territory. This represents the beginning of a potentially long war, with the goal of destroying Hamas and installing a new governing entity in Gaza.

Contrary to expectations of a large-scale assault, military analysts suggest that Israeli forces are adopting a gradual approach, moving cautiously through the strip. They are systematically searching for and dismantling Hamas booby traps and tunnels while preparing corridors for the swift deployment of troops and tanks. As Israeli forces move closer to Gaza City and its surrounding refugee camps, experts anticipate intense and bloody urban combat.

Israeli officials have described their strategy as “gradualism,” emphasizing a phased plan that includes airstrikes, eliminating pockets of resistance, and establishing a new security reality for Israeli citizens. The progression of Israeli troops on the ground aligns with this three-phase plan outlined by Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. However, the slower and more gradual approach has surprised some experts who expected a more aggressive and swift incursion.

The current objectives for Israeli forces are twofold: clear obstacles and gather intelligence. By gradually advancing into Gaza, Israeli troops aim to draw out fighters and gain insights into the tactics, capabilities, and weaponry of the “new Hamas.” This cautionary approach allows them to deny the enemy certain capabilities and prepares them for larger-scale operations in the future.

As the military operation continues, the Israeli government has warned that the war will be long and difficult. Their primary objectives remain the destruction of Hamas’ military and governing capabilities and the safe return of Israelis held hostage in Gaza. The outcomes of this second phase will shape the future security landscape in the region.