EAM Jaishankar Urges for Balanced Approach to Freedom of Speech

Indian Minister of External Affairs, Dr. S. Jaishankar, recently addressed concerns pertaining to the balance between freedom of speech and its potential misuse in Canada. While acknowledging the importance of open dialogue and expression, Jaishankar emphasized the need for responsible usage of this fundamental right.

In his statement, Jaishankar highlighted cases in Canada where the bounds of freedom of speech have been pushed and exploited. He expressed concern over incidents that have fueled hatred, misinformation, and division within society.

Guided by the principle of promoting harmony and understanding, Jaishankar called upon Canada to adopt a more balanced approach towards freedom of speech. He emphasized the responsibility of individuals and communities to exercise this right within the boundaries of a pluralistic and inclusive society.

While Canada has long been regarded as a champion of free speech, recent events have complicated the discourse surrounding this fundamental right. Jaishankar’s call for a more nuanced approach reflects the need to strike a delicate balance between allowing diverse opinions and ensuring they do not incite hate or disinformation.

FAQ

