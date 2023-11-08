Canada’s Travel Advisory to India: A Reflection of Sikh Politics?

Canada recently updated its travel advisory to India, citing certain videos targeting Canadians on the internet. While the Indian government was informed in advance about the advisory, it has raised questions about the underlying motives behind the move.

Speculations have arisen about the connection between the travel advisory and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s allegations of Indian involvement in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Nijjar. Although the Indian government is still awaiting legal evidence to substantiate these claims, it appears that Trudeau’s Sikh politics may be influencing his stance on the issue.

The Sikh vote holds significant importance in Canadian politics, as demonstrated by former Prime Minister Stephen Harper’s request for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit a Gurudwara in British Columbia during his 2015 visit to Canada. Despite the radicalized nature of some elements within the Sikh community, Modi still found support there.

Trudeau’s decision to publicly voice unsubstantiated allegations against the Modi government suggests that he intends to maintain a strong position on the matter. In response, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is expected to deliver a firm rebuttal during his address to the UN General Assembly, before proceeding to bilateral meetings with the Biden administration in Washington, D.C.

The validity and credibility of the evidence provided by the Five Eyes Alliance to Canada regarding Nijjar’s killing will be a key topic of discussion during Jaishankar’s meetings in Washington. India has made it clear that it supports the legal process in Canada but will not tolerate baseless accusations against the Indian government.

It remains to be seen if Canada will name the alleged contract killer of Nijjar soon or if they plan to revive the issue later with another unsubstantiated allegation. Either way, India stands firm in its assertion that it bears no responsibility for Nijjar’s death and expects credible evidence from Trudeau or his allies.

As tensions continue to simmer, it is crucial for both countries to engage in constructive dialogue and prioritize the preservation of bilateral ties. The Indian government remains committed to addressing any legitimate concerns while firmly rejecting unfounded accusations.