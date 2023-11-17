EU Looks to Tackle Migrant Smuggling Problem with New Measures

The European Union (EU) has vowed to crack down on the “brutal” phenomenon of migrant smuggling during a recent visit to the Italian island of Lampedusa. As part of the plan, the EU aims to provide funds to Tunisia in exchange for blocking departures and receiving aid. Additionally, Italy will expedite asylum requests and establish humanitarian corridors in countries of origin to discourage illegal routes.

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, emphasized the importance of a collective effort to address irregular migration, stating that it is a European challenge requiring a European solution. She called for EU nations to accept voluntary transfers, while Frontex, the EU border agency, pledged its support in swiftly returning migrants to their countries of origin if they don’t qualify to stay in the EU.

Giorgia Meloni, the Prime Minister of Italy, hailed von der Leyen’s visit as a gesture of responsibility and not just solidarity with Italy. While she has advocated for an efficient naval blockade against smugglers, she acknowledged that previous EU missions were not properly carried out, potentially encouraging more departures. However, this claim is disputed by migrant experts.

In response to the ongoing crisis, the Italian government plans to activate a system for repatriating migrants who are ineligible to stay in Europe. Save the Children expressed hopes that concrete responses would emerge from the visit and suggested the establishment of a European structure to search for and rescue migrants in danger at sea.

The arrival of new migrants has intensified frustration among islanders, many of whom endure long waits to be transferred to the mainland. Protests have erupted, with some migrants attempting to breach gates and fences. This situation not only challenges unity within the EU but also strains Meloni’s far-right-led government.

The crisis has attracted attention from far-right politicians, including Marine Le Pen of France’s National Rally party. Le Pen and other right-wing leaders have seized the opportunity to advance their anti-immigration agenda ahead of the EU elections next June. Criticism has been directed at French President Emmanuel Macron, with opponents accusing him of being lenient on illegal migration. In response to the crisis, Macron emphasized the need for humane handling of the situation and reinforced cooperation on a European level.

The number of migrants making the dangerous journey to Italy has significantly increased, with Tunisia replacing Libya as the primary departure point for smugglers. This surge in migration is nearing the record numbers seen in 2016 when most migrants departed from Libya.

