The Digital Services Act: Europe’s Battle Against Disinformation and Social Media Giants

As Slovakia approaches its upcoming election, the country is grappling with a deluge of disinformation and harmful content on social media platforms. This issue is not unique to Slovakia; it’s a growing concern across Europe. In response, the European Union has recently implemented the Digital Services Act, a law intended to hold social media giants accountable for their role in spreading harmful content and disinformation. Failure to comply with the new law could result in fines of up to 6 percent of a company’s revenue.

The Digital Services Act has far-reaching implications, as its effects could extend beyond Europe. If successful, it may influence social media policies in the United States and other parts of the world. The law reflects the European Union’s growing alarm over the unfettered flow of disinformation online, especially with foreign adversaries like Russia fueling the spread of false information. European capitals fear that this poses a significant threat to democratic governance and the core values of the European Union.

The law marks a significant contrast to the fight against disinformation in the United States, which has become tangled in political and legal debates. Europe’s approach, though, emphasizes action and accountability. However, enforcing the Digital Services Act is not without its challenges. Policing disinformation on social media platforms, where anyone can share their views, is a daunting task.

To ensure compliance, platforms will now have to allocate resources to address content issues in individual countries, which they have been hesitant to do in the absence of potential financial penalties. The law currently applies to 19 major platforms with over 45 million users. It outlines broad categories of illegal or harmful content and requires greater user protections, transparency regarding content recommendation algorithms, and audits of platform practices.

While the law is a step in the right direction, enforcing its provisions poses an untested legal challenge. Furthermore, the Digital Services Act’s impact will be tested in upcoming elections in Slovakia, Luxembourg, and Poland, as well as in the European Parliamentary elections next year. The hope is that these efforts will curb the spread of disinformation and bolster democratic processes. As European Commissioner Thierry Breton aptly stated, “You can run but you can’t hide.” Social media giants must now face the consequences of their actions and take responsibility for the content shared on their platforms.