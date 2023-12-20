EU Approves Migration Deal, Reflecting Changing Political Landscape

The European Union has made significant strides in overhauling its migration policy, highlighting a notable shift towards the right in European politics. After extensive discussions spanning multiple years, an agreement has been reached, though specific details are yet to be unveiled and formal ratification is still pending. Nonetheless, it is anticipated that this deal will bring about substantial changes in various aspects of the EU’s approach to migration, including border surveillance and the duration of detainment periods.

The issue of migration has long posed a challenge for the 27-member union, with finding common ground proving to be a daunting task. As the COVID-19 pandemic overshadowed political agendas and necessitated travel restrictions and closed borders, migrations issues were temporarily sidelined. However, the resurgence of the subject in recent times has thrust it back into the spotlight of political campaigns and elections.

In the past year, mounting arrivals and the politicization of asylum and refugee policies have thrust migration to the forefront of many national political landscapes. This momentum has bolstered the efforts of the European Union as they work towards a resolution. The rise in anti-migrant sentiments has propelled far-right parties to successes in traditionally left-leaning strongholds such as the Netherlands. Moreover, migration has dominated political debates in countries such as Britain, Germany, France, Italy, and beyond.

Between January and November of 2023, Europe experienced a 17% increase in irregular arrivals compared to the previous year. The number of arrivals, exceeding 355,000 individuals, is the highest since the influx of refugees during the Syrian civil war in 2016.

