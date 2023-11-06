The Dutch Supreme Court Upholds Immunity for Israeli Former Military Commanders

In a recent ruling, the Dutch supreme court confirmed that two Israeli former military commanders, including ex-defense minister Benny Gantz, are immune from civil prosecution in the Netherlands. The case involves the deaths of six Palestinians in an Israeli airstrike. This decision comes after a December 2021 Dutch appeals court ruling that established the immunity of Gantz and ex-air force commander Amir Eshel, considering them high-ranking officials executing government policy.

Ismail Ziada, a Dutch national of Palestinian origin and the plaintiff in this case, claimed that he lost several family members in the attack, which occurred in Hamas-ruled Gaza in 2014 when Gantz was the commander-in-chief of the Israeli armed forces. Ziada had sought unspecified damages against Gantz under Dutch universal jurisdiction rules, which enable countries to prosecute serious offenses committed elsewhere.

The court’s ruling means that Gantz and Eshel cannot be held liable in the Dutch civil case, regardless of the nature and seriousness of the alleged misconduct. While this conclusion may disappoint Ziada and others seeking accountability for the events, it demonstrates the complexities of pursuing legal action against high-ranking military officials involved in government policies.

It is essential to note that the Dutch authorities have exhausted all avenues of appeal in this matter. Therefore, the supreme court’s decision stands as the final judgment on the case, leaving no further recourse for the plaintiff or other interested parties.

This ruling highlights the challenges faced in seeking legal redress for incidents that occur abroad under the concept of universal jurisdiction. It raises questions about the limits of legal accountability for high-ranking officials executing government policy, even in cases where serious offenses have allegedly been committed. As this case concludes, it underscores the need for ongoing discussions on international legal frameworks and the balance between justice and diplomatic considerations in such situations.