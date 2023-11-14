New Article: Dutch Supreme Court Upholds Immunity of Former Israeli Officers in Controversial Gaza Airstrike Case

The Dutch Supreme Court has made a significant decision regarding a contentious legal case involving former Israeli defense minister Benny Gantz and former Air Force Commander Amir Eshel. The court has upheld a ruling stating that the two officers are protected from civil proceedings in the Netherlands due to their “functional immunity.” This immunity has prevented a Palestinian man, Ismail Ziada, from being able to sue the officers over their involvement in a deadly 2014 Gaza airstrike.

Ziada had sought damages from Gantz and Eshel, claiming that their actions during the airstrike amounted to war crimes. However, the Dutch courts in The Hague have sided with the officers, stating that they were carrying out Israeli government policies and therefore have immunity from legal action.

This decision by the Dutch Supreme Court, which aligns with previous rulings in lower courts, has caused disappointment and anger among Ziada and his legal team. Ziada has expressed his intention to consider appealing to the European Court of Human Rights, believing that justice has been obstructed and that the court has prioritized politics over people.

In response to the ruling, Gantz has thanked the Israeli justice and foreign ministries for their efforts in dismissing the lawsuit against him and Eshel in the Netherlands. He attributes the outcome to Israel’s “strong and independent judicial system,” which steadfastly protects its soldiers and commanders from international legal proceedings.

It is worth noting that Israel’s Justice Ministry presented evidence to the Dutch court, stating that an internal military investigation had determined that the 2014 Gaza airstrike targeted four militants who were hiding in the building. This position was supported by Gaza’s Hamas rulers, who acknowledged that two militants were present at the time of the attack.

The case’s resolution comes at a time when Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government is seeking to reform the judicial system in Israel, a move that has raised concerns within the security establishment about potential vulnerability to international prosecution. Gantz, currently the leader of the centrist National Unity party, emphasized the importance of protecting and preserving the strength and independence of the judicial system in light of the court’s decision.

