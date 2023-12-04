Dutch Lawyers Fight Against F-35 Fighter Jet Parts Export to Israel

In a bid to address concerns over potential war crimes and violations of international law, human rights lawyers in the Netherlands launched a legal battle to cease the export of fighter jet parts to Israel. The lawyers argue that the delivery of F-35 parts makes the Netherlands complicit in Israel’s conflict with Hamas and the resulting casualties in Gaza.

The organizations behind the civil case are seeking an injunction from The Hague District Court to ban the export of F-35 parts, currently stored in Woensdrecht, a town in the Netherlands. The lawyers firmly voiced their demand, stating that the state must immediately halt the delivery of these parts to Israel.

Dutch customs, according to government documents cited by lawyer Liesbeth Zegveld, raised concerns after the October 7 attacks by Hamas that sparked the Israel-Hamas war. Zegveld alleges that the state prioritized economic interests and diplomatic reputation over the potential serious breaches of international law that could result from the usage of these fighter jets.

However, Reimer Veldhuis, the government lawyer, argued against the injunction, highlighting that Israel has the right to self-defense and must be able to respond to threats in the region as long as it remains within the boundaries of international law. The government believes that, currently, there is no clear evidence establishing a significant risk of serious breaches of international law through the operation of F-35 fighter jets.

The court’s single judge is expected to deliver a ruling within two weeks, which can be subject to appeal. While the case focuses on the Netherlands, it raises broader questions about the arms trade and the responsibility of countries involved in providing weapons that could potentially be used in conflicts and human rights violations.

