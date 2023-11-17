A New Era in Dutch Politics: Shake-Up Anticipated in Upcoming Election

In the upcoming snap parliamentary election in the Netherlands, a new era is set to begin, bringing about significant changes in the country’s political landscape. One notable development is the rise of a party that was formed just three months ago, which is now leading in the polls. Additionally, there is a possibility that the Netherlands will welcome its first female prime minister.

The election, scheduled for 22 November, was triggered by the collapse of Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s government after his 13-year tenure. The campaign is centered around a range of domestic issues, including the high cost of living, housing shortages, healthcare, and climate change.

What You Need to Know

Many of the leaders participating in this election are relatively new, including the two front-runners. Dilan Yeşilgöz, the 46-year-old leader of the liberal-conservative VVD party, is being widely tipped as a potential prime minister. She has run a successful campaign, positioning herself as a strong and no-nonsense leader. Pieter Omtzigt, the leader of the centrist New Social Contract party, has also gained popularity in Dutch politics. However, he has not expressed a strong desire to become the prime minister.

One of the key factors contributing to the unpredictability of this election is the significant number of floating voters who will decide which parties will fill the 150 seats in the Dutch parliament. With a minimal threshold, as many as 17 parties could potentially secure seats. Furthermore, the formation of a coalition government could take a considerable amount of time, as seen in the previous election cycle.

Who to Watch Out For

Dilan Yeşilgöz has emerged as a prominent figure in the VVD party. Known for her tough politics, she has successfully portrayed herself as a leader on the side of the people. Her campaign focuses on renewal, despite her party’s long-standing presence in power. Yeşilgöz has taken a firm stance on immigration, advocating for a two-tier asylum system and stricter migration controls. Surprisingly, she has not ruled out the possibility of working with the anti-immigration populist leader Geert Wilders.

Pieter Omtzigt, an unexpected party leader in Dutch politics, gained widespread recognition for his role in exposing a significant welfare scandal in 2019. He has campaigned on improving the socio-economic security of Dutch households and transforming the political culture. Although he has not ruled out becoming the prime minister, Omtzigt has previously expressed a preference for staying in parliament.

Geert Wilders, the leader of the Party for Freedom, has long been associated with calls for bans on mosques, the Quran, and Islamic schools. However, he appears to prioritize playing a role in government over these controversial issues. Wilders’ party is currently ranked fourth in the polls, trailing behind a Green-Labour alliance.

Frans Timmermans, a left-wing candidate, resigned from his position as EU climate commissioner to lead the joint campaign by the Labour and GreenLeft parties. Although popular among young voters, he faced criticism for abandoning a pledge to reduce nitrogen emissions after discussions with young farmers.

Caroline van der Plas, the leader of the right-wing populist BBB Farmer-Citizen Movement, gained momentum with a victory in provincial elections earlier this year. While her party’s focus is on opposing stricter climate measures and imposing a refugee quota, van der Plas has ruled out the possibility of becoming prime minister due to her fear of flying.

Key Issues at Stake

The housing shortage in the Netherlands has reached a critical level, with the average home price exceeding €400,000. Social housing is in high demand but limited supply, while private rents in major cities have skyrocketed. Students and other individuals are struggling to find affordable accommodation, prompting calls for more accessible housing options.

The rising cost of living is another pressing issue in this election. Prices in shops and energy costs have been steadily increasing, placing a burden on households. This issue has garnered significant attention and has resonated with voters.

FAQ:

Sources:

