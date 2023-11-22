What Lies Ahead: Uncertainty Surrounds Dutch Election as Voting Kicks Off

As the Dutch polling stations open their doors today, the outcome of the election remains highly unpredictable. Four party leaders emerge as potential contenders for power, making the race wide open and leaving analysts and voters on the edge of their seats.

The most shocking turn of events leading up to the election is the unexpected surge in support for Geert Wilders’ far-right party, the Freedom Party (PVV), known for its anti-Islam and anti-EU stance. This surge has put him on par with the People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD), led by outgoing premier Mark Rutte, according to one poll.

However, it is important to note that the polls have been volatile in the final days of the campaign. The Labour-Green alliance, led by EU veteran Frans Timmermans, and the new centrist party of Pieter Omtzigt are trailing behind in third and fourth place, respectively, according to pollster Maurice de Hond. Other polls indicate a tie between Timmermans’ party and Wilders’ party, with the VVD closely following.

While the differences in support are small, the real game-changer lies in the fact that 63 percent of voters had not yet made their final decision on who to vote for. This makes the election even more uncertain and increases the potential for surprise outcomes.

A victory for Wilders would mark a significant shift in Dutch politics. For the past decade, mainstream party leaders have refused to cooperate with him in power-sharing arrangements. Yet, the new leader of Rutte’s party, Dilan Yeşilgöz, has expressed a willingness to include Wilders’ PVV in future coalition negotiations, a departure from previous party stances.

Despite Wilders’ recent shift towards a more moderate tone, his anti-Islam rhetoric remains a cornerstone of the PVV’s election program. The party has advocated for the banning of mosques, the Quran, and Islamic headscarves from government buildings. Additionally, Wilders is openly hostile towards the European Union, advocating for a “Nexit” referendum and halting weapon supplies to Ukraine.

What remains to be seen is whether the other parties are willing to work together with Wilders in government, should he emerge as one of the biggest parties in the election. While Yeşilgöz has expressed openness to cooperation, Omtzigt has firmly ruled out joining forces with Wilders due to their conflicting views on Islam and its impact on freedom of expression and religion.

The outcome of this election holds great implications, not only for the Netherlands but also for Europe as a whole. Supporters of the Green-Left alliance fear the prospect of Wilders’ influence in the government and hope to convince undecided and progressive voters to vote tactically to exclude the far right from power.

As the Dutch voters cast their ballots today, the future of the country hangs in the balance. With so much uncertainty and the potential for unexpected outcomes, all eyes are on the election results and the subsequent negotiations that will determine the course of Dutch politics in the years to come.

