A Surge in Popularity for Geert Wilders Shakes Up Dutch Election

The Dutch election has taken an unexpected twist as far-right firebrand Geert Wilders experiences a sudden surge in popularity in the final hours of the campaign. Wilders’ anti-Islam and anti-EU Freedom Party (PVV) has made significant gains, with one poll even showing the PVV tied for first place with the conservative-liberal VVD party. This late shift in polling has created a dramatic and unpredictable race for the Dutch election, with the results expected to be revealed later tonight.

Until recently, the election campaign had primarily been a three-way competition between the incumbent VVD party led by Prime Minister Mark Rutte, a Labour-Green alliance headed by Frans Timmermans, and the newly-formed center-right party led by Pieter Omtzigt.

Dilan Yeşilgöz, the new leader of the VVD party, pledged early in the campaign not to exclude the PVV from coalition negotiations, a departure from Rutte’s position. Since then, Wilders has adopted a more moderate tone and expressed his availability for coalition talks. However, the PVV’s election program still includes strong anti-Islam rhetoric, advocating for bans on mosques and the Quran, as well as forbidding Islamic headscarves in government buildings. Wilders also remains a staunch euroskeptic, calling for a referendum on leaving the EU.

If the PVV wins the most seats in the proportional representation vote, it would have a significant impact on the Netherlands. Wilders has been a vocal critic of Islam for over 15 years since founding his party in 2006. He is regarded as a prominent figure in the European far right, with political allies such as Hungary’s Viktor Orbán and France’s Marine Le Pen. In 2014, Wilders was convicted by a court for insulting a particular group of people based on their background, following a speech in which he called for “fewer Moroccans.”

The international media has closely watched the Netherlands, speculating on whether the rise of nationalist populism would continue after the Brexit vote in the UK and the election of Donald Trump in the US. Wilders played a part in shifting mainstream discourse to the right, a phenomenon often referred to as the “Wilders effect.”

Known for his strong debating skills and quick thinking, Wilders has faced constant threats to his safety. He has required 24-hour police protection for over a decade, ever since his name was discovered on a hit-list of Islamist terrorists connected to the murder of filmmaker Theo van Gogh in 2004. Wilders and his wife have been living in safe houses since then.

Wilders’ inflammatory politics have not only divided the Netherlands but also caused a rift within his own family. His brother publicly urged people not to vote for Geert Wilders and revealed that they have cut ties. Furthermore, Wilders has faced challenges from younger far-right figures in Dutch politics, such as Thierry Baudet, whose Forum for Democracy topped the polls in the 2019 provincial elections.

The recent surge in support for Wilders’ party was initially reported by pollster Maurice de Hond. In a survey of nearly 7,000 individuals on November 17, he found that the PVV and VVD were in a tie for 26 out of the 150 seats up for grabs, thanks to a significant five-seat increase in support for Wilders.

While Dilan Yeşilgöz currently leads the polls with 18 percent, closely followed by Wilders and Timmermans with 16 percent each, and Omtzigt’s party with 15 percent, experts warn that the narrow margins make it impossible to predict which of the four parties will emerge as the winner.

