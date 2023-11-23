The Rise of Far-Right Politics in the Netherlands

Results from the recent Dutch parliamentary elections indicate a significant victory for Geert Wilders, a prominent figure in far-right, anti-Islam populism. This outcome has sent shockwaves through the realm of Dutch politics, marking one of the most significant upsets in recent memory.

An exit poll conducted by national broadcaster NOS revealed that Geert Wilders is projected to secure 35 seats in the 150-seat lower house of parliament. This represents a notable increase from the number of seats he obtained in 2021, and it places him comfortably ahead of his closest rival, Frans Timmermans’s Labour/Green Left combination, who trails by 10 seats.

If elected, Wilders, leader of the Party for Freedom (known as PVV), could potentially assemble a ruling coalition, making him the first hard-right prime minister in the history of the Netherlands. However, in order to accomplish this, Wilders would need to form a coalition government, which may prove challenging without the support of mainstream parties. In the final weeks leading up to the election, Wilders appeared to moderate some of his positions, likely as an appeal to opposing parties.

Being a key figure in Dutch politics for approximately 25 years without holding office, Wilders has drawn comparisons to former President Trump. His platform encompasses the possibility of a referendum on the Netherlands’ withdrawal from the European Union, as well as stricter restrictions on accepting asylum-seekers at Dutch borders. Wilders has adamantly voiced his desire to combat what he refers to as the “asylum tsunami,” alluding to the country’s migration challenges.

Furthermore, Wilders advocates for the “de-Islamization” of the Netherlands and has called for the closure of mosques and the banning of Qurans, the holy book of Islam. He has made controversial statements, such as labeling the Prophet Muhammad a “pedophile” and characterizing Islam as a “fascist ideology” and a “backward religion.”

Wilders’ confrontational views have not been without consequence. He has faced death threats, violent protests, and now lives under heavy police protection.

While the exit poll published at the conclusion of the election has a margin of error of one seat, with final results expected on Thursday, it remains evident that Wilders has achieved a significant victory, undoubtedly marking a turning point in Dutch politics.

