Dutch Court Sentences Former Cricketer for Incitement to Murder

A former Pakistani cricketer has been handed a 12-year sentence by a Dutch court for encouraging individuals to kill Geert Wilders, a far-right leader in the Netherlands. Khalid Latif, who currently resides in Pakistan, was found guilty of incitement to murder, sedition, and making threats.

The court’s decision came after it determined that Latif’s statements should be construed as explicit encouragement to commit murder. In a video posted in 2018, he offered a reward of three million rupees for the assassination of Wilders. The video was released amidst widespread protests in Pakistan against Wilders after he announced a cartoon contest depicting the Muslim Prophet Muhammad. It is important to note that depictions of the Prophet Muhammad are considered blasphemous in Islam, and caricatures are highly offensive to many Muslims.

Latif, who did not participate in any stage of the trial and was tried in absentia, was previously banned from cricket for five years due to his involvement in a sports-fixing scandal during a Pakistan Super League match in Dubai in 2017.

The Dutch court emphasized the seriousness of Latif’s actions, stating that his offer of a considerable sum of money for the murder of Wilders could potentially incite individuals around the world to act upon his call. The court recognized that the video fueled further anti-Wilders sentiments, with Dutch flags being burned and calls for Wilders’ death during protests.

Geert Wilders, a prominent far-right leader in Europe, has played a significant role in shaping the immigration debate in the Netherlands, despite never being a part of the government. As the leader of the Party for Freedom (PVV), he is currently the main opposition party in the Dutch parliament. Due to the controversial nature of his views, Wilders has been under continuous police protection since 2004.

