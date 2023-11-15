Rare China Trip Highlights China’s Response to Hamas Attack on Israel

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer recently completed a rare trip to China where he expressed criticism of the country’s initial reaction to the Hamas attack on Israel. While in Beijing, Schumer urged President Xi Jinping to show greater sympathy for the Israeli people and to take a stronger stance against terrorism.

In response to Schumer’s request, China’s Foreign Ministry issued a strengthened statement expressing deep concern over the violence and calling for a two-state solution. However, Schumer was initially disappointed with the ministry’s initial response, stating that he believed it did not go far enough. Nevertheless, the Chinese government appeared to heed Schumer’s concerns and issued a more forceful statement in the days that followed.

During a press conference, the ministry spokesperson conveyed China’s sadness over civilian casualties and its opposition to any actions that harm civilians. Additionally, China reiterated its commitment to opposing moves that escalate conflict and destabilize the region, expressing hope for a swift return to peace.

Schumer’s visit to China was part of a larger delegation of six U.S. senators. This visit marked the first time American lawmakers had traveled to China since 2019. The senators met with President Xi and other high-ranking politicians to discuss concerns about China’s treatment of American businesses and its role in the fentanyl crisis. The delegation also planned visits to South Korea and Japan, signaling a united front against China’s growing influence in the Pacific.

The eruption of violence in the Middle East during the senators’ trip has added unexpected complexity to U.S.-China relations. China has been actively seeking a greater diplomatic role in the region, maintaining close ties with countries such as Saudi Arabia and Iran. Schumer and his colleagues requested that China use its influence to prevent further escalation in the region. Additionally, they raised concerns about China’s close relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

It is worth noting that China has official relations with Israel and maintains deep ties with the Palestinians. Unlike some Western countries, China has refrained from labeling Hamas as a terrorist group. President Xi has previously met with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is scheduled to travel to China later this year.

Overall, Schumer’s China trip sheds light on the evolving dynamics between the two countries and their response to global crises. As China increasingly seeks to expand its diplomatic influence, it is evident that the world will be closely watching its actions and responses in global affairs.

—

FAQ:

Q: What was the purpose of Schumer’s trip to China?

A: Schumer’s trip to China was intended to address concerns about China’s treatment of American businesses and its role in the fentanyl crisis, among other issues.

Q: What was Schumer’s request to President Xi Jinping?

A: Schumer requested that President Xi show greater sympathy for the Israeli people and take a stronger stance against terrorism following the Hamas attack on Israel.

Q: Did China issue a retraction of its initial response?

A: No, China did not issue a retraction of its initial response. Instead, it issued a strengthened statement expressing deep concern over the violence and calling for a two-state solution.

Q: What concerns did Schumer and his colleagues raise about China’s relations with Russia?

A: Schumer and his colleagues expressed concerns about China’s close ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Q: How does China’s response to the Hamas attack differ from other countries?

A: Unlike some Western countries, China has refrained from labeling Hamas as a terrorist group and maintains official relations with Israel while also having deep ties with the Palestinians.