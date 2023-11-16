In a baffling turn of events, Sevastopol, the city in annexed Crimea, witnessed an award ceremony for the Chernomorets soccer team that left everyone scratching their heads. The ceremony, honoring the team’s achievements, took place not once, but twice. However, what made this spectacle truly extraordinary was the presence of Russian Black Sea Fleet Admiral Viktor Sokolov, who was believed to have perished in a Ukrainian missile strike.

Contrary to previous reports of his demise, Admiral Sokolov attended the second ceremony, leaving observers bewildered. Investigating the matter, journalist Mark Krutov from RFE/RL analyzed various photos and videos from the ceremony and deduced that this peculiar repetition occurred to prove Sokolov’s continued existence.

The missile strike on the Black Sea Fleet headquarters on September 22, carried out by Ukraine’s Armed Forces, resulted in the loss of a Russian soldier, according to the Russian Defense Ministry. However, Ukrainian authorities have different information, claiming that the attack occurred during a meeting of the Black Sea Fleet leadership, resulting in the deaths of 34 officers and the injury of 105 soldiers. Ukrainian Special Operation Forces (SSO) alleged that Admiral Viktor Sokolov was among the casualties.

But what do we truly know about Sokolov’s unexpected appearance at the Chernomorets award ceremony? Videos from the event emerged on Russian media on the morning of September 27. The Telegram channel Perviy Sevastopolsky stated that the commanders were currently honoring the athletes. When Krutov sought further information about the timing of the ceremony, a moderator for the team’s VKontakte page responded mysteriously, suggesting that such details were not meant for public knowledge.

The Russian Defense Ministry’s channel, The Star, shared a video featuring Sokolov’s brief comments during the ceremony. In the footage, the admiral expressed his confidence in the Black Sea Fleet’s successful completion of assigned tasks. Interestingly, the recording appeared to have taken place in the same location as the award ceremony, specifically in the Black Sea Fleet’s House of Officers in Sevastopol. According to Krutov’s analysis, these two events unfolded in identical settings, adding to the intrigue.

Another video clip, posted by the Telegram channel Perviy Sevastopolsky, indicated that the ceremony was initially planned for September 20 but was later rescheduled. A reporter who spoke with Sokolov mentioned that the ceremony had been canceled “for obvious reasons.” However, the admiral contradicted this claim, insisting that it was merely postponed due to scheduling conflicts. The video’s caption underlined Sokolov’s personal mission to congratulate the soccer players, emphasizing his continued existence and dedication to his role.

As observed by the Ukrainian outlet Hromadske, the soccer team had actually won the championship game on September 19. Surprisingly, the program Vesti Sevastopol featured clips from the first award ceremony on September 20 without any mention or appearance of Sokolov. Curiously, both ceremonies took place in the same Black Sea Fleet’s House of Officers hall, prompting Krutov to question the delay in revealing the admiral’s presence. The journalist believes that if Sokolov had truly attended the initial ceremony, the Russian media would not have waited a week to publish his comments.

Krutov, speaking in a podcast for RFE/RL, labeled the videos as evidence of two separate ceremonies that were eerily similar in nature. Notably, he pointed out differences in the table holding the awards on September 20 compared to the one on September 27. This striking detail led him to conclude that the ceremonies were replicated to prominently display Sokolov’s survival.

Additionally, the Donbas News Telegram channel drew attention to a projector screen visible in the re-enacted award ceremony footage, clearly displaying the date “September 27.” This finding further affirmed the notion that this event was an orchestrated attempt to reinforce Admiral Sokolov’s ongoing presence.

Adding to the intrigue, Russia’s Defense Ministry released photos and videos on September 26, depicting Sokolov participating in a ministry board meeting. Interestingly, analysis conducted by Agenstvo suggested that Sokolov joined the meeting via video call, once again from the same office context as before. It remains unclear, however, whether his participation was live or pre-recorded.

In response to Russia’s determination to exhibit the supposedly alive Admiral Sokolov, Ukraine’s SSO issued a statement acknowledging the need to verify the information. They emphasized that sources currently available claim Sokolov lost his life in the Sevastopol strike, stressing that many of the victims remain unidentified.

As the mystery deepens, questions continue to arise surrounding the motivations behind these duplicate ceremonies and the intended message behind Admiral Sokolov’s presence. While speculation abounds, one thing remains clear: the truth surrounding Ukraine’s attack on Russia’s Black Sea Fleet headquarters and the fate of key figures within it is far from being unravelled.

