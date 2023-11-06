The Resurgence of John Duns Scotus: A Revived Interest in a Brilliant Thinker

John Duns Scotus, a figure known for his brilliance in philosophy and theology, was once associated with the term “dunce” due to misunderstandings and disdain for his intricate writings. However, in the 21st century, there has been a remarkable resurgence of interest in Scotus and his philosophical contributions. Philosophers, theologians, and intellectual historians are once again earnestly engaging with Scotus’s work, either with admiration or passionate critique.

The International Scotistic Commission deserves credit for this renewed attention. In recent years, they have produced critical editions of Scotus’s monumental works, such as Ordinatio and Lectura, making them more accessible to scholars and enthusiasts. This increased accessibility has led to a boom in Scotus scholarship, with approximately 20 percent of all Scotus scholarship produced in the past seven years alone, according to Scotus scholar Tobias Hoffmann.

Scotus’s theological concerns and philosophical ideas may initially appear irrelevant to secular readers. However, his work addresses a range of contemporary philosophical subfields, from the problem of universals to moral authority, mind-body relation, religious language, and rational proofs of God’s existence. Scotus presents compelling insights in various areas of philosophy.

Unfortunately, the details of Scotus’s personal life are sparse. It is believed he was born in the town of Duns in Scotland around 1265 or 1266. As a young boy, he became involved in the Franciscan movement. Sent by his Franciscan superiors to study at Oxford, Scotus pursued the liberal arts and theology, ultimately becoming ordained as a priest in 1291.

Scotus began his professional career as a theologian, lecturing on Peter Lombard’s Sentences at Oxford. He also delved into writing commentaries on Aristotle’s works, focusing on logic. Upon his move to Paris, he continued lecturing on the Sentences and produced several published versions of these lectures. The Ordinatio stands as his most refined and comprehensive commentary on the Sentences, displaying Scotus’s meticulous editing.

In 1303, Scotus faced temporary exile from Paris due to his support of Pope Boniface VIII in a dispute with King Philip IV. During this time, it is speculated that he may have returned to Oxford and potentially lectured at Cambridge. Scotus eventually returned to Paris and earned his doctorate in theology in 1305. For a couple of years, he held the esteemed position of Regent Master of Theology, during which he conducted notable “quodlibetal disputes.”

The growing interest in Scotus’s work invites a reintroduction of this extraordinary thinker to a wider audience. While some of his theological concerns may seem specific, Scotus’s philosophically rich insights have relevance and intrigue that extend beyond their original context. As scholars uncover and explore Scotus’s profound ideas, his legacy continues to shape contemporary discussions and piques curiosity among those seeking intellectual stimulation.