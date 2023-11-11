Unruly Tourists: A Growing Problem and Its Causes

Security guards at the Eiffel Tower had a surprise find during their morning rounds: two Americans, fast asleep in a restricted area of the iconic monument. It appears that their excessive drinking hindered their ability to navigate properly, leading them to this forbidden spot. This incident is just one of many examples of tourists disregarding the rules and misbehaving at famous landmarks and places of national importance.

The two men, who had purchased tickets for the Eiffel Tower, were discovered by security guards in the early morning. They had settled in an area between the tower’s second and third levels, an area inaccessible to the public. It is believed that at some point during their visit, the intoxicated tourists bypassed security barriers and made their way down the stairs from the top of the tower.

While the intoxicated individuals did not pose an apparent threat, the publicly owned operator of the Eiffel Tower, SETE, intends to file an official complaint. Adhering to the tower’s strict security measures is of utmost importance, considering that it is one of France’s most prominent symbols. The monument has nearly 40 rules in place for visitors, forbidding actions such as climbing over barriers, entering restricted areas, and engaging in disruptive or dangerous behavior.

French media outlets reacted to this incident with amusement rather than frustration. One publication referred to the men’s experience as “a dream night that will make people envious,” while another described the tower as the “scene of a surprise twist.” AFP jokingly referred to the two individuals as “alcoholic American tourists” who “spent a night under the stars in the Eiffel Tower.”

However, the issue of misbehaving tourists extends far beyond this particular incident. Just over the weekend, false bomb threats prompted evacuations at the Eiffel Tower, and bomb threats were sent to multiple police stations in the French capital. Similar incidents have occurred at other famous sites around the world, including a teenager damaging the Leaning Tower of Pisa and tourists insulting historic landmarks in Italy and Japan.

According to experts in academia, psychology, and the travel industry, the majority of tourists abide by the rules. However, there is an increasing number of cases where tourists push boundaries and break guidelines. Contributing factors include a sense of entitlement, the growing number of travelers, and the influence of social media.

