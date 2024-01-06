A highly debated drug, once touted as a potential “miracle cure” for Covid-19 by former President Donald Trump, has now been linked to a staggering number of deaths, according to a recent scientific study. The anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine, which was prescribed to patients during the initial wave of the pandemic, has been associated with nearly 17,000 fatalities.

The study, published in the February issue of Biomedicine & Pharmacotherapy, highlights that hydroxychloroquine was widely administered despite a lack of evidence supporting its clinical effectiveness. Researchers analyzed data from six countries – the United States, France, Belgium, Italy, Spain, and Turkey – and estimated that 16,990 patients may have died as a result of the drug’s prescription.

The research builds upon a previous study published in the Nature scientific journal, which reported an 11% increase in mortality rates linked to hydroxychloroquine use. Factors such as heart rhythm disorders and the substitution of other proven treatments with hydroxychloroquine contributed to this elevated risk of death.

Scientists from France and Canada further examined hospitalization data, drug usage, and the relative risk of death associated with hydroxychloroquine, leading them to conclude that the actual number of deaths could potentially be significantly higher. It is worth noting that the study only focused on the period between March and July 2020 and studied a limited number of countries.

Former President Trump’s endorsement of hydroxychloroquine as a preventive measure in May 2020 attracted significant attention. He referred to the drug as a “miracle cure” and revealed that he was taking it himself. However, medical experts swiftly criticized Trump’s statement, and his endorsement came shortly after the Food and Drug Administration issued a safety warning regarding hydroxychloroquine.

While the study sheds light on the potential dangers associated with hydroxychloroquine, it is important to note that additional research is necessary to fully understand its risks and benefits. As the scientific community continues to explore treatments for Covid-19, it is crucial to rely on evidence-based approaches supported by rigorous clinical trials.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is hydroxychloroquine?

Hydroxychloroquine is an anti-malaria drug that has also been used to treat certain autoimmune diseases, including lupus and rheumatoid arthritis. It gained attention during the Covid-19 pandemic as a potential treatment option, although its efficacy in combating the virus remains controversial.

Why was hydroxychloroquine prescribed to Covid-19 patients?

During the initial wave of the pandemic, hydroxychloroquine gained popularity as a potential treatment for Covid-19 due to its existing use against other viral infections and anecdotal reports of success. However, subsequent scientific studies have cast doubt on its effectiveness and raised concerns about associated risks.

What did the recent scientific study reveal?

The study linked hydroxychloroquine to approximately 17,000 Covid-19 deaths. It demonstrated that the drug was prescribed despite a lack of evidence supporting its clinical benefits. The study also highlighted the increased risk of mortality associated with hydroxychloroquine use, driven by factors such as heart rhythm disorders and the substitution of proven treatments.

Was hydroxychloroquine supported by medical experts?

No, hydroxychloroquine did not receive widespread support from the medical community. After former President Trump endorsed the drug, many medical experts raised concerns about its safety and effectiveness, particularly in the absence of robust scientific evidence. The Food and Drug Administration also issued a safety warning regarding hydroxychloroquine.

What are the limitations of the study?

The study only analyzed data from six countries and focused on a specific period during the pandemic (March to July 2020). Therefore, the actual number of deaths associated with hydroxychloroquine may be higher. Additionally, further research is needed to fully understand the risks and benefits of the drug in treating Covid-19.

[source: *URL of domain*]