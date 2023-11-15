New Article: The Unprecedented Drought in Manaus: A Dire Situation for the Amazon

A prolonged and severe drought has transformed Manaus, the capital of the Amazon, into an alarming climate dystopia. With air quality ranking as the second worst in the world and rivers at historically low levels, the city of one million has been deeply affected by this environmental crisis.

Manaus, typically known for its lush forests and abundant freshwater resources, now finds itself engulfed in a hazy brown fog that echoes the notorious pollution levels of China. The once thriving port has been pushed far away, replaced by dry, debris-filled mud flats. The surrounding forest, extremely susceptible to fires due to an unusually dry season compounded by the effects of El Niño and global warming, has turned the air into a toxic mix of pollutants. In fact, recent air-quality measurements reached a staggering 387 micrograms of pollution per cubic meter, surpassing even heavily industrialized cities like São Paulo. The only contender worse off than Manaus was that of an industrial center in Thailand.

The dire circumstances have prompted local newspapers and magazines to sound the alarm. A newspaper displayed a front-page photograph of the drought-stricken port accompanied by the headline “Health in Peril,” highlighting the challenges faced in obtaining essential resources and medicines when ships are unable to navigate the rivers. A leading magazine titled their story “Boiling Amazon,” emphasizing the dangerously dry conditions caused by unusually high temperatures and low humidity.

This devastating drought extends beyond Manaus, affecting large parts of Brazil. The state of Amazonas alone has reported a record-breaking 2,770 fires during this dry season. While increased droughts and fires during El Niño years are expected, local fire services in affected areas were ill-prepared and ill-equipped to handle the overwhelming crisis.

The repercussions of this drought extend to the rivers, the primary means of transportation for many communities in the Amazon. As water levels continue to decline, numerous communities have been entirely cut off, raising concerns of a potential humanitarian disaster. In other areas, transportation costs have skyrocketed due to the reliance on small boats. Residents of Tabatinga, Benjamin Constant, and Atalaia do Norte are taking notice of the increasing prices of goods, putting enormous strain on their livelihoods.

The shortage of supplies has also taken a toll on the factory production sector, resulting in a threat to Manaus’ economy and its reputation as a free-trade zone. State authorities have called for an emergency meeting to address the regional climate crisis and have appealed to the federal government for assistance.

Taking advantage of the situation, lobbyists in the road industry have seized the opportunity to advocate for the construction of a controversial paved road called BR 319, which would connect Manaus to Porto Velho. However, conservationists warn that this would be catastrophic for one of the last remaining areas of globally significant and intact forest.

The impact on wildlife is devastating as well. Endangered river dolphins are dying in alarming numbers, and countless other species are likely experiencing significant mortalities. Mycologist Noemia Ishikawa, based in Manaus, has observed a near disappearance of mushrooms in the fields—an indication of the ecological disturbance unfolding.

Philip Fearnside, a senior researcher at the National Institute for Amazonian Research, cautions that the rainforest is edging closer to a point of irreversible decline. Lengthening dry seasons, accompanied by more days of extreme heat and no rain, pose a substantial threat. Furthermore, the increasing human population is converting additional forest areas into pasture, which are regularly subjected to fires. Fearnside explains that this scenario creates a vicious cycle, where dead wood left in the forest serves as fuel for more forest fires that are more likely to start, spread, and become more intense and damaging. In turn, repeated fires can lead to the complete destruction of the forest. Scientists believe that the tipping point for both temperature and loss of forest is on the horizon.

Although there have been brief periods of rain in recent days, raising hopes that the dry season may be coming to an end, meteorologists remain cautious. Climate trends indicate that this current drought will soon be surpassed as record-breaking droughts become more frequent and severe.