The Panama Canal Eases Ship Traffic Amid Drought Crisis

Due to the severe drought hitting the Panama Canal, measures have been implemented to alleviate the bottleneck of ships waiting to transit. The canal’s authority has temporarily limited new reserved passage slots, allowing unbooked ships to pass through the waterway. This move aims to ease congestion and provide relief for vessels already in queue.

The Panama Canal is one of the busiest trade passages in the world, facilitating the transportation of goods between China and the U.S., as well as other major retailers and energy companies. Any delay or disruption in transit can have significant consequences for shippers, putting them on edge.

As of August 10th, there were 161 vessels near the canal, a substantial increase from the typical 90 ships during the rainy season. An additional 40 ships were approaching the passage, further contributing to the congestion. To address this issue, new reservations for passing through the old locks used by smaller vessels have been limited to 14 per day, down from the usual 16, to accommodate the influx of unbooked ships. Booked transit through the largest locks will remain unchanged.

The Panama Canal also continues to restrict the total number of vessels allowed to pass per day, reducing it from 36 to 32. Additionally, the maximum draft allowed is limited to 44 feet. These measures are expected to remain in effect until 2024 or until the drought situation improves.

The drought has been caused by the El Nino weather phenomenon, leading to a significant decrease in water supplies for the canal. The canal’s authority warned that there is a high probability of an El Nino condition persisting for the remainder of the year, exacerbating the water scarcity issue. Earlier this year, the canal had already implemented depth restrictions due to the drought.

Logistics and supply chain experts predict further disruptions as the bottleneck of ships waiting to transit continues to grow. However, industry experts suggest that the impact on shippers will not be as severe as previous mishaps, such as the Suez Canal blockage in 2021. The COVID-era congestion that plagued shipping has eased, and supply chains have healed to some extent.

While the delays in ship traffic through the Panama Canal are having a material impact on global shipping, they are not considered to be greatly significant. According to Rolf Habben Jansen, the CEO of container shipping company Hapag-Lloyd, the effects are manageable.

FAQ

