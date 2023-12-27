The Battle for Maritime Security: Drones vs. Warships

In the turbulent waters of the Red Sea, a new conflict is taking shape—one that pits advanced military hardware against the relentless attacks of Houthi forces in Yemen. The past several weeks have seen an alarming increase in the number of weapons fired by the Houthis, with 17 drones and missiles unleashed in just a 10-hour period on Tuesday.

While the spokesperson for Houthi forces claims that these attacks are in support of the Palestinian people, the consequences are far-reaching. At least 100 attacks have targeted 14 different commercial and merchant vessels in the Red Sea over the past month, disrupting international trade and affecting the interests of 44 countries.

In response to these escalating threats, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has announced the formation of a coalition of 10 countries focused on securing the Red Sea. This coalition aims to deter future Houthi attacks, but the militants have shown no signs of backing down.

With the Red Sea serving as a vital maritime trade route, the stakes are high. To combat the Houthi attacks, the US Navy has deployed its main asset, the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, such as the USS Laboon. Equipped with a range of advanced weaponry, these destroyers are a formidable force against the drones and missiles launched by the Houthis.

While the exact weapons employed by the US Navy remain undisclosed, analysts suggest that the destroyers possess a variety of surface-to-air missiles, explosive shells, and close-in weapons systems. Additionally, their electronic warfare capabilities allow them to disrupt the communication links between the drones and their on-shore controllers.

However, even with their cutting-edge arsenal, US destroyer captains face difficult decisions regarding cost, inventory, and overall effectiveness as the conflict persists. According to experts, slower drones can be intercepted with cheaper missiles or the ship’s gun, while faster missiles require more sophisticated interceptor missiles.

As the battle intensifies, the economic impact becomes a significant concern. The US faces a challenge in countering drones that can be produced at low costs, with unit prices well below $100,000. In contrast, intercepting these drones with advanced air intercept capabilities, costing around $2 million each, may prove to be a costly and unsustainable endeavor.

Furthermore, the Houthi forces, supported and trained by Iran, have proven their ability to fight in a prolonged conflict. With ample resources at their disposal, they pose a formidable challenge to US efforts to maintain maritime security.

In this war between drones and warships, the outcome remains uncertain. The US Navy’s ongoing struggle to protect shipping in the Red Sea reflects the evolving nature of warfare in the modern age, where the clash between advanced technology and resourceful adversaries can lead to unforeseen challenges and complex cost-benefit calculations.

