A major microchip plant near the Russia-Ukraine border has fallen victim to yet another drone strike, marking the second attack in just over a week, as reported by various media outlets. The targeted site, located in the city of Bryansk in the Bryansk region, experienced a brief fire in one of its administrative buildings. Fortunately, there were no casualties reported.

According to Governor Alexander Bogomaz of the Bryansk region, the fire occurred at an industrial site in Bryansk, approximately 100 kilometers north of the border. Telegram messaging app updates from Bogomaz confirmed that no injuries were sustained during the incident.

Russia’s Defense Ministry stated that its air defense systems successfully intercepted two drones over Bryansk. One of the drones was reportedly destroyed while mid-air. Although local news channels, such as ChP Bryansk and Barakholka, shared photographs and videos of smoke and firefighters extinguishing the flames at the microchip plant’s administrative building, the veracity of these reports remains unverified.

The targeted facility, known as Kremnyi El, is one of Russia’s leading microelectronics enterprises, employing 1,700 individuals and producing goods worth 3.9 billion rubles ($40 million) annually. It is responsible for supplying approximately 94% of its production to Russia’s Defense Ministry, which includes components for missile systems like the Pantsir and S-500, as well as the Kalibr cruise missiles.

This recent attack on Kremnyi El is not the first of its kind. On the night of August 30, the microchip plant came under fire during one of the most extensive waves of drone strikes that affected Bryansk and other Russian regions. Although several news channels, including Ostorozhno, Novosti, and Mash, have identified Kremnyi El as the target of the latest drone strike, these claims are yet to be substantiated.

As authorities continue to investigate these incidents, the repeated targeting of the microchip plant raises concerns about the security of critical infrastructure and the increasing use of drones in acts of sabotage. Efforts to enhance defense and preventive measures against such attacks remain paramount to safeguarding vital industries and minimizing potential disruptions.