In the early hours of Saturday morning, two U.S. military facilities in Iraq’s Kurdistan region and Syria’s northeastern province of Hasakah were targeted by drones and rockets. The attack on the al-Harir Air Base in northern Iraq was claimed by the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella group of anti-terror fighters. They stated that the base was hit directly by the drones and linked the assault to the United States’ unwavering support for Israel’s military campaign in Gaza.

This attack comes after the U.S. House of Representatives passed a $14 billion aid bill, which includes billions in military aid for Israel. The bill includes funding for Israel’s Iron Dome and David’s Sling defense systems to counter Palestinian rocket attacks. Various U.S. officials have openly supported Israel’s actions in Gaza and rejected calls for a ceasefire at the United Nations.

In response to Israel’s brutal war on the Gaza Strip, which has resulted in the deaths of thousands of Palestinians, the resistance against U.S. occupation forces in Iraq vows to continue until their complete withdrawal. The head of the Iraqi resistance group Harakat Hezbollah Nujaba, Akram al-Kaabi, emphasized that they are ready to mobilize their ground forces and join the battle against the Zionist regime alongside their Palestinian and Lebanese comrades.

Kaabi stated, “As long as Palestinian children are suffering under heavy Israeli bombardment, we will neither allow the U.S. nor Israeli authorities to sleep peacefully.”

This attack on U.S. military bases serves as a clear message that the support for Israel’s actions in the Gaza Strip will not go unanswered. The resistance against U.S. occupation forces in the region is relentless in its pursuit of liberation and justice. Until the United States withdraws from Iraq and ceases its unwavering support for Israel, the battle will continue.