Drones have once again targeted the glimmering Moscow-City complex, a hub for corporate offices, government ministries, and residential apartments, located in the heart of the Russian capital. These recent attacks have prompted heightened security measures and raised concerns about the safety of the complex. The Kremlin has attributed these incidents to Ukraine, although Kyiv has not claimed responsibility.

Interestingly, this wave of drone attacks has revealed an unexpected connection between the Moscow-City complex and high-profile individuals. Relatives of Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad, Russian politicians, and even an acclaimed Italian architect, Lanfranco Cirillo, are among the owners of some of the apartments in the complex. This news has generated curiosity and speculation about the significance of such connections within this corporate and residential hub.

The repeated attacks have caused unease among employees working in and around the IQ-quarter tower, one of the complex’s prominent buildings. Many have questioned whether it is safe to continue working in a building that has already been targeted twice. Employees have expressed their concerns about the uncertain future of the complex, especially considering the recent damage inflicted on the offices of the digitalization ministry.

While Russian authorities have labeled these strikes as “terrorist attacks,” Ukrainian officials have made veiled references to their country’s ongoing conflict with Russia. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his advisor, Mykhailo Podolyak, have hinted that these attacks are part of a historical process and that Russia should brace itself for more incidents.

The recent drone attacks in Moscow-City have not only posed a threat to the safety of the occupied buildings but also underscored the rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine. The attacks on Moscow’s symbolic centers and military bases, along with the arson attempts on military enlistment offices across Russia, indicate a new chapter in this ongoing conflict. As both sides continue their war of attrition, the residents and employees of Moscow-City hope for an end to these targeted drone attacks and a return to normalcy in their daily lives.