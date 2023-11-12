Breaking News: Prominent Russian Tech Tycoon Condemns Russia’s Actions in Ukraine

In a surprising turn of events, the co-founder of Russia’s leading tech company, Arkady Volozh, publicly denounced Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, stepping away from the typical silence observed by Russian tycoons under fear of sanctions and domestic repercussions.

During his tenure as the CEO of Yandex, often referred to as Russia’s Google, Volozh played a prominent role in the company’s success. However, last year, he resigned from his position and left the company’s board after facing sanctions from the European Union for his alleged support of the military intervention in Ukraine.

Volozh’s condemnation of the invasion was unambiguous, describing it as “barbaric” and expressing his categorical opposition to it. Though he refrained from sharing further details about his role, Volozh expressed a sense of responsibility for his country’s actions.

This vocal stance against his own government places Volozh alongside a select few Russian businessmen who have taken a similar position. Oleg Tinkov, a Russian financier, was also recently removed from the sanctions blacklist by the British government after a legal battle. Tinkov, like Volozh, has been an outspoken critic of President Putin and even renounced his Russian citizenship.

While other billionaires, including Mikhail Fridman and Oleg Deripaska, have made critical comments about the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, they have stopped short of explicitly condemning Putin’s policies.

Volozh’s statement is part of a growing debate within Russian opposition circles about how to encourage more members of the country’s elite to distance themselves from the government’s actions in Ukraine. Opposition politicians and anti-war activists are exploring avenues to lobby Western governments to remove sanctions against those who publicly oppose the invasion, believing that this could potentially lead to more influential Russians speaking out against the conflict.

In the wake of Volozh’s departure from Yandex, the company’s Dutch parent company has been attempting to separate its core Russian businesses, such as the country’s leading internet search engine and taxi hailing service, from subsidiaries focused on artificial intelligence, with hopes of relocating them abroad. The progress of this initiative may be influenced by Volozh’s recent statements.

It is important to note that although Volozh no longer holds any formal ties to Yandex, he still owns 8.5 percent of the company’s shares, valued at approximately $500 million. However, the suspension of Yandex’s stocks, along with other Russian-based stocks, by the Nasdaq stock exchange following the invasion has impacted their current trading price.

Responses to Volozh’s statement have been cautiously positive in Russia’s political opposition, particularly among those in exile. While some view his statement as a step in the right direction, others recognize the need to support and acknowledge the difficulty of speaking out against the current regime.

As the situation continues to unfold, it remains to be seen how Volozh’s public condemnation will impact his personal and professional standing, as well as the future of Yandex and its planned restructuring.

FAQs:

Q: How has the Russian government reacted to Volozh’s statement?

The Russian government has not yet responded to Arkady Volozh’s condemnation of the invasion in Ukraine. Given the country’s strict control over media and public discourse, it is difficult to predict their official stance.

Q: How have other Russian billionaires reacted to the war?

While some billionaires, such as Mikhail Fridman and Oleg Deripaska, have made critical comments about the war in Ukraine, none have openly condemned President Putin’s policies.

Q: What impact has Volozh’s statement had on Yandex?

It is unclear how Arkady Volozh’s statement will affect the ongoing restructuring plans of Yandex. As the company seeks to separate its core Russian businesses from subsidiaries focused on artificial intelligence, Volozh’s public stance may influence the decision-making process.

Q: What are the consequences of Yandex’s stocks being suspended?

The suspension of Yandex’s stocks, along with other Russian-based stocks, by the Nasdaq exchange following the invasion has impacted their current trading price. The full extent of these consequences is yet to be determined.