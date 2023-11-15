Drone Attacks on Moscow Continue: A Disturbing Trend

A series of drone attacks on the city of Moscow has entered its sixth successive night, with a building under construction being hit in the latest incident. The attack occurred in Moscow’s financial district, causing a loud explosion and leaving charred holes in the side of the building. This comes after flights were temporarily suspended at the city’s airports, adding to the chaos caused by these drone strikes.

The mayor of Moscow, Sergei Sobyanin, has reported that the Russian military successfully downed two more drones over the western part of the Moscow region. While the attacks have caused little damage and no casualties so far, they have disrupted travel and forced major airports to close intermittently.

These drone strikes are believed to be the work of Ukraine, as part of a campaign to demonstrate its ability to hit Moscow and remind the Russian elites about the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Although Ukraine typically refrains from claiming responsibility for these attacks, their officials have made cryptic remarks celebrating such incidents.

The Russian government has also experienced drone attacks on other key areas, such as the financial center of Moscow, residential buildings, and the wealthy western suburbs. Despite their frequency, these attacks have not resulted in significant damage or casualties. However, the recent strike on a sanatorium in a Russian village near the Ukraine border reportedly caused civilian deaths, marking a concerning escalation.

Alongside these developments, the British military intelligence has suggested that a Ukrainian drone attack successfully destroyed a supersonic Russian bomber at the Soltsy-2 airbase, located 400 miles from Ukraine’s border. Additionally, Ukraine claims to have destroyed a Russian S-400 anti-aircraft system on the Russian-occupied Crimean peninsula.

The United States has distanced itself from these drone attacks, stating that it does not endorse or support them. They maintain that it is up to Ukraine to determine its defensive actions in response to the Russian invasion.

These drone attacks highlight the vulnerabilities in Russian defenses, as their military struggles to counter this new form of warfare. The ongoing nature of the attacks raises concerns about the potential for further escalation and the need for stronger countermeasures.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

