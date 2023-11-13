New Title: Unprecedented Drone Strike Sets Blaze at Key Russian Missile Microchip Facility, Revealing Vulnerability

A shocking and unprecedented incident unfolded on the outskirts of Moscow on Friday as a drone strike targeted a crucial Russian factory responsible for the production of microchips used in missile systems. The strike resulted in a massive fire that engulfed the facility, bringing forth concerns regarding the security of critical defense infrastructure.

Social media platforms were inundated with videos portraying a prominent column of thick smoke emanating from the Lyubertsy suburb, where the factory is situated. This alarming event raises questions about the effectiveness of existing air defense systems and highlights the potential vulnerability of key installations to drone attacks.

In response to the incident, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin swiftly denounced the attack, claiming that the drone was effectively neutralized by the capital’s air defense systems. However, this assertion was met with skepticism by Andriy Yusov, a representative of Ukraine’s Main Directorate of Intelligence. Yusov dismissed the mayor’s account as dishonest, emphasizing that the Tomilino Electronic Factory is indeed ablaze, serving as a pivotal hub for manufacturing electronics utilized in Russian missile systems.

This incident is part of a series of drone strikes that have taken place across Russia. Notably, these strikes occurred in regions such as Kursk, Belgorod, and even as far as Pskov, which is located more than 430 miles away from the Russian-Ukrainian border. It is worth noting that drone attacks within Russian territory are typically not claimed by Ukraine; however, officials in Kyiv have previously expressed satisfaction with such actions.

In a separate incident on Wednesday, a microchip factory situated in the Bryansk region was targeted in a nighttime drone strike. The unmanned aerial vehicle was successfully downed by air defenses, ultimately crashing into the Kremny EL factory. Disturbing footage captured a powerful explosion that illuminated the sky, underscoring the severity of the situation.

The Tomilino Electronic Factory, now engulfed in flames, holds significant importance within the Russian defense industry. It represents one of the largest microelectronic manufacturing hubs nationwide, employing approximately 2,000 workers. The destruction caused by the drone strike serves as a wake-up call, urging authorities to reassess their security strategies and fortify key installations against future potential threats.

