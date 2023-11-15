In a series of escalating events, Russia’s capital experienced another night of drone attacks, raising concerns about the increasing use of unmanned aerial vehicles in warfare. The latest strikes targeted the Belgorod region near Ukraine’s border and a building under construction in central Moscow. Russian officials have attributed the attacks to Ukrainian forces, but the responsibility remains uncertain.

According to Belgorod’s Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov, Ukrainian forces launched an explosive device through a drone, resulting in the loss of three lives. However, Ukraine has not claimed responsibility for the incidents and typically refrains from commenting on attacks within Russian territory.

In addition to the strike in Belgorod, two drones were reported in the Moscow region. Mayor Sergei Sobyanin confirmed that a building under construction in the Moscow City complex was hit. Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

The Russian defense ministry also announced that two drones were successfully downed in the Mozhaisk and Khimki districts of the Moscow region. This marks the sixth consecutive night of aerial attacks in the area.

In response to these incidents, flights to and from Moscow’s airports were temporarily suspended, but later resumed normal operations. The Russian defense forces deployed electronic warfare systems to suppress the drone that collided with the building under construction. Despite the loss of control, the impact of the drone was limited to shattered windows and minor damage to nearby structures.

The United States State Department has made it clear that it does not endorse drone attacks in Russia. US officials emphasize that it is within Ukraine’s authority to determine its defensive measures and call on Russia to end the conflict by withdrawing from its neighbor.

Meanwhile, tensions remain high in the eastern Ukrainian city of Lyman, where three elderly individuals lost their lives in Russian shelling.

As allegations of drone strikes continue to surface in Russia, it is vital to consider the implications of this emerging form of warfare. Unmanned aerial vehicles offer new opportunities for both offensive and defensive strategies, posing unique challenges for governments and military forces worldwide.

