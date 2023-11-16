Explosive Incidents Target US Forces in Iraq, Highlighting Ongoing Tensions

In a series of attacks on Thursday, US forces in Iraq were targeted but thankfully suffered no casualties, according to a US military official and security sources. These incidents mark the most widespread single day of strikes on US assets in Iraq since the conflict between Israel and Hamas began. While tensions have escalated in the past 24 hours, the official stated that three US troops sustained minor injuries but have since returned to duty.

One incident occurred in the vicinity of Mosul Dam, where a US-led coalition convoy was hit by an improvised explosive device (IED) blast. Fortunately, there were no casualties among the troops. Another incident involved the deployment of a one-way drone targeting the Ain al-Asad airbase west of Baghdad, where US and coalition forces are stationed. However, the drone was successfully shot down before reaching its intended target, causing no harm to personnel or infrastructure, according to the US military official.

Additionally, a drone was launched at the al-Harir air base in Erbil, which houses both US and international forces. However, it was intercepted and prevented from reaching its target. Security sources revealed that the drone attack resulted in a fire at one of the fuel depots, prompting an evacuation of US-led coalition forces from the base since October 20. Despite these occurrences, the US military official indicated that there have been no adjustments to the force posture in Iraq and Syria at this time.

Over the past month, there have been approximately 40 attacks on US and coalition forces in Iraq and Syria, all of which have been linked to Israel’s response to Hamas militants’ cross-border attack. The Pentagon reported that 56 US personnel have sustained injuries, primarily traumatic brain injuries or minor wounds, but all have since returned to their duties.

The United States alleges that these attacks are orchestrated by groups supported by Iran and holds Tehran ultimately responsible. However, Iran denies these claims and asserts that the groups involved are acting autonomously. Iranian-backed militias in Iraq have openly declared their intention to target US assets as long as the US supports Israel in its conflict with Gaza.

These recent incidents follow the announcement made by the White House that the US military had conducted strikes in Syria to eliminate weapons and deter Iranian-backed separatist groups from targeting American personnel in the region. Such retaliatory strikes have been carried out in the past as a response to attacks on US forces by Iranian-backed forces.

