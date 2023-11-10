Multiple Drone Attacks Target American Bases in Iraq and Syria

In a recent series of events, American military personnel were wounded in drone attacks targeting American bases in Iraq and Syria. The attacks, which occurred last week, were confirmed by the Pentagon. However, the number of U.S. casualties had not been disclosed until now.

At the al-Tanf military base in southern Syria, at least two one-way attack drones targeted the base on October 18. As a result, twenty American personnel sustained minor injuries. Fortunately, one of the drones was successfully shot down, and there was no significant damage to military installations. All of the wounded personnel have since returned to duty.

On the same day, al-Asad base in western Iraq was subject to two separate drone attacks. Four American personnel suffered minor injuries during these incidents. The U.S. successfully neutralized the attack drones, but debris from one destroyed a hanger containing small aircraft. Nonetheless, all injured personnel were able to return to their duties.

It is important to note that these attacks were not isolated incidents. Over the past week, U.S. and coalition forces have faced multiple attacks in Iraq and Syria. Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder, the Pentagon press secretary, revealed that the attacks consisted of a combination of one-way attack drones and rockets. These groups carrying out the attacks are believed to have support from Iran and its Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

The escalating tensions in the region, particularly the conflict in Israel, have played a significant role in these attacks. Gen. Ryder expressed concerns about the possibility of further escalation against U.S. forces and personnel in the near future, originating from Iranian proxy forces and ultimately from Iran itself.

While maintaining the right to defend themselves, the United States is committed to protecting its forces and interests overseas. This recent string of drone attacks serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing threats faced by American military personnel deployed in the region. As tensions persist, the U.S. will continue to adapt its strategies to ensure the safety and security of its personnel.