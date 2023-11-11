In a recent development, a Ukrainian drone attack on a military airfield in Russia’s northwestern Novgorod region was successfully thwarted, marking the first-ever attempt to target this particular area since the onset of Moscow’s intervention in Ukraine.

According to an official statement released by the Russian Defense Ministry, the provocative incident occurred at approximately 10:00 am Moscow time. The ministry’s statement described the act as a “terrorist attack” carried out by the “Kyiv regime” using a copter-type drone. Notably, the assault on the military airfield in the Novgorod region was met with strong resistance, resulting in the drone being successfully neutralized through the use of small arms. Fortunately, no casualties were reported, although at least one warplane did sustain damage.

Social media quickly became an outlet for sharing footage of the incident, as videos circulated showing a noticeable column of smoke emerging from the vicinity of the targeted military airfield. Local reports have confirmed that the airfield in question is situated in the town of Soltsy, located approximately 78 kilometers southwest of the regional capital, Veliky Novgorod.

The geographical location of the Novgorod region positions it between the major Russian cities of Moscow and St. Petersburg. Unlike other regions in Russia such as annexed Crimea or Moscow and its surroundings, the Novgorod region has remained largely unscathed since Moscow’s February 2022 incursion into Ukraine.

FAQ:

Q: What is a drone?

A: A drone, also known as an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), is an aircraft operated remotely without the presence of a pilot onboard.

Q: What is an airfield?

A: An airfield refers to an area of land that functions as a base for the takeoff, landing, and maintenance of aircraft.

Q: What is the Novgorod region?

A: The Novgorod region is a administrative division in northwestern Russia, situated between the cities of Moscow and St. Petersburg.

