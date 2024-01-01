A recent and deadly airstrike carried out by Russia on Ukraine has left a trail of destruction and a rising death toll. The attack, which lasted for 18 hours, involved over 150 missiles and drones targeting Ukrainian territories. As a result, 39 individuals have lost their lives, and an additional 159 people have been wounded.

The impact of this assault can be seen in the extensive damage inflicted upon nearly 120 cities and villages, with countless civilian structures affected. Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky, took to social media to express his plea for continued support from the West. He emphasized the importance of standing against acts of terror, highlighting the urgent need for assistance.

In response to the attack, Ukraine retaliated with their own air campaign, targeting Russia. Russian authorities reported that their military had successfully shot down numerous missiles and drones, but not without their own casualties. Fourteen individuals, including two children, lost their lives, and the southwest region of Russia was left devastated.

The Russian defense ministry claimed that the attack was an attempt by the Ukrainian regime to carry out a terrorist act, and they successfully thwarted it in the Belgorod region. Unfortunately, this defense came at a cost as one man lost his life when a house was struck.

As the conflict continues, the toll on the Russian military is becoming increasingly evident. The United Kingdom’s Ministry of Defense has reported that the number of military casualties, including both killed and wounded, is now reaching almost 300 per day. This significant increase is attributed to the degradation of Russia’s forces and their shift towards a larger but lower quality army. It is estimated that it will take Russia between five and ten years to rebuild their highly trained military units.

If casualty rates persist at the current rate, projections indicate that by 2025, Russia will have experienced approximately 500,000 military personnel killed and wounded within three years of war. This staggering number far surpasses the casualties suffered by the Soviet Union during the nine-year Soviet Afghan War, which amounted to around 70,000.

The consequences of the ongoing airstrikes in Ukraine are severe and widespread. It is crucial for the international community to address this conflict and provide the necessary support to end the violence and prevent further loss of life.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)