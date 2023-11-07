Pro-Iranian Drones Intercepted in Latest Attack on US Forces in Iraq

Amid rising tensions in the region, the US military in Iraq successfully intercepted two drones that targeted the Al-Asad air base, where American troops are stationed. These one-way attack drones were foiled in their attempts to strike the base, according to US officials who spoke on condition of anonymity. Although it is unclear who was behind the attack, pro-Iran politicians in Iraq have been vocal in their threats against the US, particularly if the US is perceived as supporting Israel.

This recent incident serves as a reminder of the ongoing hostilities between pro-Iranian militias and US forces in Iraq. Over the past four years, these militias have increasingly used kamikaze drones as a means to target American troops. In 2019, following a deadly attack on US forces, protesters even stormed the US embassy in Baghdad. The US retaliated by assassinating IRGC general Qasem Soleimani and Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in January 2020.

The situation has escalated further recently with the conflict in Gaza. Iran has warned of potential expansion and is believed to have encouraged Hezbollah to threaten Israel. Iranian Foreign Minister has traveled to various countries in the region, meeting with Hamas leaders in Qatar, as well as traveling to Lebanon and Saudi Arabia. Meanwhile, several pro-Iran groups in Iraq and Yemen have explicitly warned the US about the ongoing war in Gaza.

Iran’s involvement in drone production and distribution also raises concerns. The country has developed various kamikaze drones, including the Shahed-136, which it has exported to Russia. These drones have been used against Ukraine. Iran has supplied armed drones to its proxies in Iraq, Syria, Yemen, and Hezbollah. These groups have employed drones to attack dissidents, target US forces, and carry out acts of aggression.

Detection and interception of these drones remain crucial in countering these attacks. While the drones are relatively small and slow, making them vulnerable to air defenses, their usage still poses a threat. The US has deployed various defense systems to Iraq, and the country itself possesses limited air defense capabilities. However, continued vigilance and preparedness are necessary to safeguard US forces and maintain stability in the region.