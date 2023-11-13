Drone Attack Disrupts Air Traffic and Damages Building in Moscow

A recent drone attack in central Moscow has caused significant damage to a building and disrupted air traffic at all civilian airports in the Russian capital. Russian officials have confirmed that the Ukrainian drone was shot down by Russian air defenses, leading to a powerful explosion and the subsequent disruption.

Eyewitnesses in the area reported hearing a loud explosion, while images from Reuters revealed the extent of the damage to the roof of a non-residential building that was hit by the drone. Thankfully, there were no casualties reported, according to statements from the Russian defense ministry and Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin.

The incident occurred during the early hours of Friday when air defenses successfully intercepted and destroyed the drone. The drone fell on a non-residential building within Moscow’s Expo Center complex, which houses various exhibition pavilions and multi-purpose halls in close proximity to the Kremlin.

The Russian defense ministry has attributed the attack to the “Kyiv regime,” accusing Ukraine of launching a terrorist attack using an unmanned aerial vehicle on targets in Moscow and the surrounding region. However, there has been no immediate comment from Kyiv regarding the allegations.

As a result of the drone attack, air traffic at major airports around the Russian capital, namely Vnukovo, Domodedovo, Sheremetyevo, and Zhukovsky, was temporarily suspended. Fortunately, they were able to resume operations after the situation had been brought under control. Russia’s air transport agency has also reported that seven flights were redirected to alternative airports during the disruption.

This incident reflects an escalation in drone air strikes within Russian territory, with previous attacks targeting the Kremlin, civilian areas of Moscow, and a business district. Both Ukraine and Russia have denied intentionally targeting civilians or civilian infrastructure throughout the ongoing conflict spanning nearly 18 months.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: What caused the disruption in air traffic in Moscow?

A: Air traffic in Moscow was disrupted due to a drone attack that damaged a building and was subsequently shot down by Russian air defenses.

Q: Was there any casualties reported?

A: Fortunately, there were no casualties reported as a result of the drone attack in Moscow.

Q: Who is responsible for the drone attack?

A: The Russian defense ministry has accused the “Kyiv regime” of launching the drone attack, although there has been no official comment from Kyiv regarding these allegations.

Q: Were any major airports affected by the disruption?

A: Yes, the disruption in air traffic affected four major airports in Moscow: Vnukovo, Domodedovo, Sheremetyevo, and Zhukovsky. However, operations resumed later after the situation had been brought under control.

Q: How have drone attacks in Russia escalated recently?

A: There has been an increase in drone air strikes within Russian territory, with previous attacks targeting the Kremlin, civilian areas of Moscow, and a business district.