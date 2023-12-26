New Retaliatory Strikes in Iraq Leave U.S. Service Members Wounded

In a recent incident in northern Iraq, a military base was targeted by a drone attack carried out by militants affiliated with Iran. The Pentagon reported that three U.S. service members were wounded in the attack, with one in critical condition. In response, President Biden ordered retaliatory strikes on three locations that were known to be utilized by the militant group responsible for the attack.

The retaliatory strikes, which took place in Iraq, targeted unmanned aerial drone activities associated with the group. According to the National Security Council, the strikes were aimed specifically at locations used by Kataib Hezbollah and affiliated groups. U.S. Central Command stated that the strikes “likely killed a number of Kataib Hezbollah militants” and no civilians were harmed.

This incident is part of a series of attacks by Iranian-backed militias against U.S. forces in both Iraq and Syria. Since a violent terrorist assault on Israel in October 7, which was carried out by Hamas, a group supported by Iran, there have been numerous attacks targeting U.S. forces. In response to these attacks, the U.S. has conducted multiple rounds of strikes on Iran-linked weapons facilities and fighters.

It is worth noting that tensions in the region remain high. Iranian-linked Houthi rebels in Yemen have been conducting attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea, prompting accusations of Iranian involvement by the White House. However, Iran has denied these allegations.

In an interview with CBS News, the Iranian Foreign Minister denied his country’s responsibility for a drone fired from Yemen that was shot down by a U.S. guided-missile destroyer. He stated that Yemen acts independently and makes its own decisions. These ongoing incidents have had broader implications, such as the temporary suspension of oil and gas shipments in the Red Sea by energy giant BP.

As the situation continues to evolve, it is clear that the threat posed by these Iran-affiliated groups remains a concern for the U.S. and its allies in the region. The U.S. will likely continue to take measures to protect its forces and deter further attacks.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What was the target of the drone attack in Iraq?

The drone attack targeted a military base in Iraq.

2. How many U.S. service members were wounded in the attack?

Three U.S. service members were wounded in the attack.

3. Who ordered the retaliatory strikes?

President Biden ordered the retaliatory strikes in response to the drone attack.

4. What were the targets of the retaliatory strikes?

The retaliatory strikes targeted three locations used for unmanned aerial drone activities by Kataib Hezbollah and affiliated groups.

5. Were there any civilian casualties in the retaliatory strikes?

No civilians were believed to have been harmed in the retaliatory strikes.

Source: CBS News