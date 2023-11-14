The Tragic Bus Crash Near Venice: Investigating the Causes and Supporting the Victims

Venice, a city known for its stunning canals and historic charm, was struck by tragedy when a bus carrying foreign tourists crashed on the outskirts, resulting in the loss of 21 lives and leaving 15 others injured. The incident unfolded late on Tuesday in the Mestre district as the electric bus careened through the guardrail, plunging over an overpass and igniting upon impact with the ground below. Italian authorities are now diligently investigating the cause of this horrific accident.

Among the victims were five Ukrainians, a German, and the Italian bus driver, while the nationalities of the remaining casualties have not yet been disclosed. Venice’s prefect, Michele Di Bari, expressed deep sorrow over the loss of life, particularly the children who were among the fatalities. The accident occurred on a typically busy road connecting Mestre to the historic center of Venice, adjacent to a railway line.

Speculation has emerged that the driver may have fallen ill, prompting the investigation to focus on this possibility. Veneto regional president Luca Zaia commented that there is a presumption of the driver’s health issue. To shed light on the circumstances leading up to the crash, witness testimonies and CCTV footage are being analyzed by authorities. These valuable pieces of evidence might provide additional insights into what precisely transpired in the moments leading up to the accident.

The victims included four Ukrainians, two Spaniards, two Austrians, a German, a Croatian, and a French individual, who were all on board the bus returning to a nearby campsite in Marghera after enjoying a day trip to Venice. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families during a television interview, expressing solidarity with them in the face of this heartbreaking incident.

Eyewitnesses nearby recalled hearing a loud bang and rushing to the scene in an attempt to offer aid. One witness, Godstime Erheneden, shared a heart-wrenching account of a distressed mother pleading for help in finding her daughter amidst the chaos. Tragically, the woman’s two-year-old child appeared unconscious, and ultimately succumbed to the injuries sustained in the crash. This devastating experience deeply affected Erheneden, as the child was the same age as his own son.

Taking into account the wreckage and concerns related to the bus being an electric vehicle manufactured by a Chinese company, firefighters continued to monitor the site for any potential fire hazards linked to the vehicle’s batteries. Massimo Fiorese, the head of the bus company, acknowledged that he watched footage capturing the moments leading up to the accident. According to his observations, the bus seemed to slow down and almost come to a halt before abruptly crashing through the guardrail. Fiorese speculated that the driver might have been suffering from an illness, as there appeared to be no other explanation for the incident. Additionally, it was revealed that the driver had only started his shift less than two hours prior to the crash.

As authorities delve deeper into their investigation, one significant aspect that caught the attention of experts and the public alike was the guardrail on the overpass. Footage from the scene highlighted that an old, relatively thin metal railing was in place instead of the sturdier, newer concrete barriers commonly found on such structures. This finding may contribute to the understanding of how the bus was able to breach the guardrail and plummet off the overpass.

In the midst of this tragedy, locals have come together to show their support and solidarity with the victims and their families. Yellow flowers have been tied to the mangled rail as a tribute to those who lost their lives. The accident site has been cordoned off with concrete blocks to ensure the safety of those investigating the incident.

As the investigation continues, it is crucial to remember the lives that were lost and provide all necessary support to the affected families and survivors. The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles guide our commitment to delivering accurate and reliable information to our readers, and we extend our sympathies to all those impacted by this devastating bus crash.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. How many people were killed in the bus crash near Venice?

A total of 21 people lost their lives in the tragic bus crash near Venice.

2. Were there any children among the victims?

Yes, several children were among those killed in the accident.

3. Is there any indication that the driver may have fallen ill?

Italian authorities are investigating the possibility that the driver fell ill before the crash.

4. Were there any injuries reported?

Fifteen individuals sustained injuries in the bus crash.

5. What is being done to support the victims and their families?

Local communities and authorities are coming together to offer support and condolences to the affected families.