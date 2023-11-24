New Rescue Attempt Planned for Trapped Workers in Indian Tunnel

Authorities in SILKYARA, India have announced a new plan to rescue the 41 men who have been trapped in a tunnel in the Indian Himalayas for nearly two weeks. These construction workers, hailing from impoverished states in India, have been stuck in the 4.5-kilometer tunnel since it collapsed on November 12. While they have access to necessities such as light, oxygen, food, water, and medicine, efforts to reach them have faced challenges due to drilling complications.

Previous attempts to rescue the workers by drilling through the debris were hindered by various issues, causing delays in the operation. However, officials remain hopeful as a recent study utilizing ground penetration radar revealed a lack of metallic obstruction in the next 5 meters of the debris pile. This development has bolstered confidence among rescue teams that the drilling process will proceed smoothly, leading to the potential liberation of the trapped individuals.

“We have a very big positive in that,” said Bhaskar Khulbe, a senior tunnel project official. “This means our drilling should be smooth… and we are much more hopeful,” he added. The drilling is scheduled to resume at 11:30 a.m. (0600 GMT).

Rescue efforts center around pushing a wide pipe into the tunnel, allowing the trapped workers to be pulled out on wheeled stretchers. To prepare for the evacuation, rescue workers have been practicing the procedure by entering the pipe themselves and being hauled out on stretchers. In addition to this plan, authorities are also exploring a second option involving a vertical drilling process from atop the hill.

While waiting for rescue, the trapped workers have been provided with cooked food, including 200 rotis (Indian round flat bread), lentils, and mixed vegetable curry. Medical professionals, including psychiatrists, have also been present at the site to ensure the workers’ well-being. They have advised the workers to engage in light yoga exercises, walk within the confined space, and maintain communication with each other. To alleviate boredom, authorities are considering providing playing cards and board games like ludo and chess.

The collapse of the tunnel has occurred on the Char Dham pilgrimage route, a significant project of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government. This ambitious initiative aims to connect four important Hindu pilgrimage sites through a 550-mile two-lane road, with a total cost of $1.5 billion. While the cause of the collapse has not yet been determined, the region is known for its susceptibility to natural disasters such as landslides, earthquakes, and floods.

As rescue operations continue, authorities are optimistic that the new drilling attempts will prove successful in freeing the trapped workers. The commitment of the rescue teams, combined with the support provided to the workers during their confinement, highlights the determination and compassion shown by all those involved in this critical operation.

