A Call for Change: The Democratic Republic of Congo Urges UN Peacekeepers Departure

President Felix Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of Congo has made a compelling appeal to the United Nations (UN), urging an expedited withdrawal of the peacekeeping mission, MONUSCO. This request comes in the wake of mounting opposition against the UN’s perceived failure to address rebel groups in the country, despite its 20-year presence.

The DRC continues to grapple with the presence of armed militias, whose relentless attacks on civilians are driven by territorial disputes and the control of the nation’s valuable mineral resources. The failure of the UN mission to effectively curb these violent acts has led to widespread discontent among the local population, resulting in violent protests that have claimed numerous innocent lives.

MONUSCO, which replaced the previous peacekeeping operation MONUC in 2010, was established to restore stability and peace to the DRC. However, President Tshisekedi emphasized the urgent need for MONUSCO’s departure during his address to the UN General Assembly. He stated that the withdrawal was a critical step towards resolving the conflict between the Congolese people and the peacekeeping mission, asserting that the mission’s failure to address the ongoing rebellions and armed conflicts had only exacerbated the nation’s division.

Tshisekedi further argued that continued reliance on MONUSCO would prove futile and counterproductive in the pursuit of restoring peace and stability to the DRC. To expedite this withdrawal process, the Congolese government has initiated discussions with UN authorities, with the goal of commencing the departure at the end of this year.

It is crucial to note that the DRC government had initially agreed on a withdrawal deadline set for December 2024. However, recent violent anti-UN protests have instigated a sense of urgency for a more immediate departure. Last month alone, these demonstrations resulted in the loss of 43 lives and left 53 people injured during clashes between protesters and local authorities. The DRC has witnessed similar instances of civilian casualties throughout the year due to similar demonstrations.

With a staff strength of over 17,000 individuals, including 14,000 military personnel, MONUSCO plays a significant role in the DRC. However, as the country prepares for its general elections at the end of December, it faces multiple challenges arising from the threat of unrest posed by numerous armed groups. The Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project (ACLED) reports the existence of more than 100 armed factions fuelling conflicts within the Central African country.

President Tshisekedi’s call for the departure of MONUSCO marks a critical juncture in the DRC’s pursuit of peace and stability. Mere progress will demand concerted efforts from both the Congolese government and the UN to ensure a smooth transition and address the underlying issues that have plagued the nation for far too long.

