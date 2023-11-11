Ukraine Retakes Strategically Significant Offshore Platforms, Forces Russian Jet to Flee

In a dramatic turn of events, Ukraine announced on Monday that it had successfully retaken strategically significant offshore drilling platforms from Russia. The platforms, which had been under Russian occupation since 2015, were utilized by the Russian forces in the ongoing conflict. Ukrainian special forces engaged in a fierce battle with a Russian Su-30 fighter jet near the platforms, ultimately damaging it and forcing it to retreat.

Previously occupied by Russia, these platforms held immense strategic importance. Ukraine shared a video capturing the intense fight between the Ukrainian special forces and the Russian fighter jet. The footage showcased Ukrainian soldiers clustered in small boats, bravely firing their service weapons at the hostile aircraft. The Russian fighter jet repeatedly flew overhead, firing at the Ukrainian forces.

In a significant moment during the exchange, the Ukrainian forces successfully hit the Russian jet using a man-portable air defense system (MANPADS). MANPADS are surface-to-air missiles that can be operated by a single person or a crew. In the video, the Ukrainian soldiers erupt in cheers after striking the jet, causing it to emit smoke and retreat from the battle.

The Ukrainian military intelligence agency, the HUR, declared that the confrontation with the Russian jet was part of a larger operation aimed at reclaiming the offshore oil and gas drilling platforms near Crimea. These platforms had been under Russian control since 2015, following the illegal annexation of Crimea in 2014. The platforms had been used by Russian forces as floating military bases for deploying troops and landing helicopters.

Regaining control of the platforms, known as the Boiko Towers, held strategic significance for Ukraine. It effectively deprived Russia of using them for military purposes. The loss of these platforms dealt a blow to Russia’s operations in the region.

Russia has not yet directly responded to Ukraine’s claim of taking back the platforms. The authenticity of the released video and accompanying claims could not be independently verified at the time.

This battle between the small boats of Ukrainian special forces and the Russian fighter jet was part of a 13-minute video released by Ukraine’s military intelligence agency. The video showcased various aspects of the operation to retake the platforms.

The exact date of the operation remains unclear. However, a UK Defence Intelligence update on August 27 mentioned “skirmishes between maritime and air forces” in the Black Sea, likely referring to the ongoing tensions surrounding these platforms. Prior to the update, a Russian combat jet had reportedly fired at a Ukrainian military boat near a platform.

Ukraine’s successful retaking of the strategically significant offshore platforms signifies a significant turn in the conflict between Ukraine and Russia. It showcases Ukraine’s determination to regain control of vital resources and defend its territorial integrity. This event has undoubtedly escalated tensions in the region and highlights the ongoing military dynamics in the Black Sea.

