The Perils of Drunken Driving: A Catastrophic Encounter with a Speeding Train

A harrowing incident unfolded in Taiwan when a drunken driver decided to tempt fate by attempting to cross a rail crossing at the same time as a speeding train. The shocking CCTV footage captured the reckless actions of the driver, Lin Nan, as he brazenly raced through the train-crossing barrier, only to collide with the side of the oncoming train. The impact hurled Lin’s white car to the side while the train thundered past.

Miraculously, Lin survived the collision with only minor injuries, but the consequences of his dangerous behavior were immediate. Police conducted a breathalyzer test, revealing that Lin’s blood alcohol content was a staggering 0.30 mg/dL—twice the legal limit in Taiwan. As a result, Lin was promptly detained for drunk driving and endangering the lives of others.

This alarming incident not only put Lin’s life in jeopardy but also affected the passengers of the train. Approximately 370 individuals were on board the speeding train near the town of Jiamin at the time of the collision. Fortunately, no passenger sustained any injuries. However, the passengers were subjected to a delay of over two hours as they awaited transportation on another train, while the damaged train was taken for repairs at a maintenance yard.

The Hualien Branch of the Railway Police Bureau subsequently released a statement, emphasizing the importance of avoiding driving after consuming alcohol and exercising caution when crossing level crossings, urging drivers to always yield to trains. Such reminders come as a sobering wake-up call to the potentially catastrophic consequences of irresponsible actions behind the wheel.

– FAQ –

What is the legal blood alcohol limit in Taiwan?

In Taiwan, the legal blood alcohol content limit is 0.15 mg/dL for drivers.

What were the consequences for the drunk driver in this incident?

The drunk driver was detained for drunk driving and endangering the lives of others.

Were there any casualties resulting from the collision?

Fortunately, no passengers on the train or bystanders suffered injuries in this incident.

