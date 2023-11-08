G20 Supports Territorial Integrity and Food Security Amid Russia-Ukraine Conflict

The G20, a group consisting of leaders from the world’s top economies, has drafted a joint statement expressing support for “territorial integrity and sovereignty” in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. While the final version of the communique is subject to approval by all member countries, anonymous officials at the summit have indicated that the current language will likely be included in the publicly released version. The wording of the statement aims to signal condemnation of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, while also addressing Moscow’s concerns about attacks within Russia since Kyiv’s counteroffensive.

In addition to upholding territorial integrity, the communique references adherence to the United Nations charter, which prohibits the use of force to threaten another nation’s territory and sovereignty. This reaffirms the principle that states should not seek territorial acquisition through force or violate the political independence of other states.

Jake Sullivan, the U.S. national security adviser, confirmed the language of the statement and emphasized its commitment to opposing the use of force for territorial gains. Meanwhile, U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak praised the G20’s agreement on “very strong language” regarding Russia’s illegal war in Ukraine and highlighted the impact of the conflict on food prices and food security. Sunak called on Russia to re-enter the Black Sea grain initiative to help address food shortages in the region.

While negotiating the text of the communique, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was deeply involved, according to Western officials. However, Moscow’s efforts to push for the condemnation of Western sanctions did not make it into the draft. The final version of the communique is anticipated to be released before the world leaders conclude their summit in India.

Alongside the discussions on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the G20 is expected to tout other achievements during the summit. A groundbreaking deal on a shipping and rail-transportation corridor stretching from India through the Middle East into Europe has been reached. The arrangement, which includes involvement from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and the EU, aims to promote reform and development in the Middle East. Additionally, the G20 has welcomed the African Union as a member, making it the second regional bloc, after the EU, to become a permanent member of the group.