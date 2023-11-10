TikTok Star Arrested for Impersonating a Doctor in South Africa

A prominent TikTok star in South Africa has been detained by authorities after attempting to enter a hospital while falsely claiming to be a doctor. Matthew Lani, who gained a large following on the social media platform by sharing medical advice and promoting medication, was caught after trying to disguise himself with a surgical mask and stethoscope.

The Gauteng province Department of Health issued a statement, revealing that Lani frequently visited the Helen Joseph Hospital in Johannesburg, where he deceived the public with misleading content under the guise of being a qualified physician. However, his ruse unraveled when questions began to emerge regarding his medical qualifications.

Lani’s arrest followed a weeks-long manhunt, which culminated in him attempting to escape police custody by jumping out of a bathroom window. Although he managed to evade capture briefly, authorities eventually apprehended him.

With close to 300,000 followers on TikTok, Lani’s account was ultimately shut down for his deceptive activities. However, he quickly opened another account, which has amassed over 50,000 followers.

This incident highlights a concerning trend of individuals posing as doctors in South Africa. According to the Ministry of Health, there have been approximately 124 arrests related to impersonating medical professionals in the country over the past three years.

Lani’s claims of having obtained a medical degree from the University of Witwatersrand have been refuted by the institution, and the Department of Education has confirmed that he did not even complete his school-leaving certificate.

In response to Lani’s deceit, Dr. Sanele Zingelwa, an actual second-year medical intern at the Tembisa Provincial Tertiary Hospital, has opened a criminal case against him, accusing him of fraud.

In conclusion, the arrest of Matthew Lani sheds light on the dangerous consequences of individuals falsely claiming to be medical professionals. It serves as a stark reminder to the public that caution should be exercised when seeking medical advice online, and to always verify the credentials and qualifications of those providing such information.