The Democratic Republic of Congo Faces Challenges in Chaotic Election

Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) held crucial presidential and legislative elections amidst a tumultuous campaign filled with accusations of fraud, logistical setbacks, and electoral violence. These issues have the potential to not only impact the legitimacy of the next administration but also provoke widespread unrest with significant consequences. The DRC is a major producer of copper and cobalt, an essential component for the green transition.

Reports of delays emerged from various towns in the rebel-prone east of the country, as well as in the capital city of Kinshasa, where voting materials were not delivered to polling stations and voter lists were not published.

Presidential candidate Martin Fayulu, the runner-up in the disputed 2018 election, expressed his concerns about the chaotic situation, highlighting that while voting was relatively organized in the upmarket Gombe district where he cast his vote, it was not the case in other parts of the country. Fayulu warned that if people were unable to vote at all indicated polling stations, he and his supporters would reject the election results.

In Goma and Beni, two cities in the eastern region of the country, some individuals struggled to find their names on voter lists, which were only made available on the day of the election. A Reuters reporter witnessed security forces firing warning shots in Bunia after a voting center was vandalized and election kits were destroyed. The violence was sparked by displaced individuals who wanted to vote in their hometowns.

Independent observers and critics have raised concerns about irregularities that could compromise the legitimacy of the election results. Despite these concerns, the national election commission has reassured the public of a free and fair vote. However, preparations for the election, including acquiring additional helicopters to reach remote areas, have raised doubts about the commission’s ability to successfully conduct the election throughout the vast country.

Approximately 44 million Congolese citizens are registered to vote in the election, which also includes regional ballots. Provisional results are expected to be released by December 31.

