In a bold move, President Felix Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has announced his intention to expedite the withdrawal of the United Nations peacekeeping mission, known as MONUSCO, from his country. The mission, initially deployed in 2010 to address insecurity and violence in the eastern region of the DRC, has faced criticism for its perceived failure to protect civilians effectively.

President Tshisekedi’s call for a speedy withdrawal reflects growing discontent within the country regarding MONUSCO’s presence. The mission’s inability to quell armed conflicts and prevent attacks on civilians has triggered widespread frustration and protests. Recent violent anti-UN demonstrations resulted in dozens of casualties and revealed a deepening mistrust of the peacekeeping force.

Amnesty International’s Jean-Mobert Senga highlighted that the Congolese population has long looked to the UN as a source of protection when their government falls short. However, the organization’s perceived ineffectiveness in responding adequately to attacks has led many citizens to view it as “useless.”

President Tshisekedi’s decision to advance the withdrawal timeline by a year signals his commitment to addressing the security challenges in the DRC with renewed urgency. By initiating discussions with UN authorities, he aims to speed up the process and ensure that MONUSCO’s withdrawal begins by December 2023 instead of the planned date of December 2024.

It should be noted that Tshisekedi’s pronouncement coincides with the extension of the mandate of a regional military force in the eastern DRC. The seven-nation East African Community (EAC) has sought to alleviate violence in the region, emphasizing the importance of both regional and international efforts to restore stability.

As the withdrawal of MONUSCO looms, the DRC will face the pressing task of strengthening its own security apparatus to prevent a resurgence of violence. The success of this endeavor will rely on the government’s ability to effectively coordinate with regional partners, rebuild trust with its citizens, and implement robust security measures.

President Tshisekedi’s fast-tracking of the UN peacekeeping mission’s withdrawal serves as a pivotal moment in the DRC’s journey towards sustainable peace and stability. It is a call for self-reliance and a testament to the country’s determination to take charge of its own security.