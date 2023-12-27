DR Congo Opposition to Hold Protest Amid Election Controversy

Amidst controversy surrounding the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s (DRC) presidential election, opposition candidates are planning to stage a protest in the capital city. The election, currently led by the incumbent president, has been deemed fraudulent by the opposition. Despite government authorities banning the demonstration, five opposition candidates have communicated their intent to organize the march.

The main challenger to President Felix Tshisekedi, Martin Fayulu, expressed his conviction that the vote was a fraud and stated that the opposition would proceed with the protest. Fayulu asserted, “We are going to protest because we cannot accept another electoral coup d’etat.” Interior Minister Peter Kazadi, on the other hand, dismissed the march as having no legal basis and aimed at undermining the work of the election commission.

Election disputes in the DRC have historically led to unrest, threatening the stability of the country. As Africa’s second-largest country, the DRC is known for its production of cobalt and copper, yet it continues to grapple with widespread poverty and insecurity in its eastern region.

The election itself was marred by a tumultuous campaign and various issues such as delayed delivery of election materials, malfunctioning equipment, and disorganized voting registers. The protest organizers have particularly criticized the extension of voting at polling stations that failed to open on election day, deeming it unconstitutional and demanding a complete rerun of the election. Independent observers have also raised concerns about the credibility of the vote due to the extension.

The Catholic Church in the DRC has been vocal about the election process, with Cardinal Fridolin Ambongo describing it as a “gigantic disorganized disorder.” However, the election commission, known as CENI, denies that the credibility of the election was compromised by the extension.

While CENI has begun releasing results, their latest tally puts President Tshisekedi in the lead with nearly 79 percent of the counted votes. Businessman Moise Katumbi and former energy executive Martin Fayulu follow with approximately 14 percent and over 4 percent of the vote, respectively.

The commission has not yet disclosed the total voter turnout or provided an indication of how the latest figures relate to the total number of votes cast. As the opposition prepares to march in protest, tensions remain high and the outcome of the election continues to be a matter of concern.

