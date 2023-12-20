Democratic Republic of the Congo Holds High-Stakes Election Amidst Delays and Conflict

Polling stations in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) have opened for a critical general election, in which President Felix Tshisekedi faces a fragmented opposition. While the nation is mired in conflict in the east, voters have begun casting their ballots throughout the country.

As of 6:00 am local time, polling stations have been open and will close at 5:00 pm. The first votes were cast in the eastern city of Kisangani, and voting subsequently commenced in other cities. However, there have been significant delays and bureaucratic challenges.

Logistical issues have plagued the electoral commission, hindering the transportation of voting materials to polling booths across the country. Despite these setbacks, the government plans to ensure that voters in line by 5:00 pm are given tokens and allowed to vote even after the official closing time. Bank holiday has also been declared, with the closure of borders and suspension of domestic flights.

Registered voters in the DRC, totaling around 44 million out of a population of 100 million, have the opportunity to elect their president, lawmakers, and local councillors. Over 100,000 candidates are running for various positions. While counting will begin immediately after the polling stations close, it is expected to take several days for the official results to be announced.

Multiple observation missions, including a significant one led by a union of Catholic and Protestant churches with 25,000 election observers, will monitor the voting process. These observers have committed to conducting a “parallel count” for the presidential election.

President Tshisekedi, 60, is facing 18 challengers in his bid for a second term. Although he is considered the favorite to win, his record has been met with mixed reviews. While the country experienced some economic growth during his tenure, job creation remains low and inflation is soaring. Tshisekedi seeks another term to consolidate his accomplishments.

Keen focus has been placed on the armed conflict in the eastern region of the DRC, which has dominated the electoral campaign. Militias, a fallout from regional wars in the 1990s and 2000s, have targeted the troubled area for decades. Recent tensions have risen as the M23 group, allegedly supported by Rwanda, seized control of significant territory. Though clashes have subsided, the rebels still hold influence over parts of North Kivu province, rendering voting impossible for citizens residing in those areas.

Other notable candidates for the presidency include Martin Fayulu, who claims to be the rightful winner of the 2018 election that brought Tshisekedi to power, and Denis Mukwege, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate known for his work with rape victims.

With concerns of electoral fraud, opposition candidates suspect the government of foul play. Some voters remain hopeful that the voting process will proceed smoothly, but anticipate potential issues arising when the results are revealed.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)