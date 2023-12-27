DR Congo Elections: Opposition Demands Rerun Amidst Clash with Police

In a display of growing tension, police in the Democratic Republic of Congo clashed with opposition supporters who called for the annulment of last week’s presidential poll. The government has banned the protest march, citing concerns over the integrity of the electoral process. As a result, protesters and police engaged in clashes in the capital city of Kinshasa, with tear gas and stones being exchanged.

Leading opposition candidates have criticized the election, labeling it a sham and demanding a rerun. However, election officials have yet to release precise data on the number of polling stations open and the total voter turnout. Approximately 44 million people were registered to vote at 75,000 polling stations across the country.

So far, the partial results indicate that President Etienne Tshisekedi is in the lead with nearly 80% of the vote as he seeks a second term. Business mogul Moïse Katumbi is currently in second place with approximately 16%, while former oil executive Martin Fayulu, who alleges that victory was stolen from him in the previous election, places third with around 4%.

In response to the unrest, Mr. Fayulu’s supporters set tires ablaze and clashed with police outside his campaign headquarters. In an attempt to reach the headquarters of the electoral commission, they planned to march despite opposition. However, police effectively blocked their path by securing key roads in the city. Mr. Fayulu reported that 11 of his supporters were injured, while police stated two injuries on their side.

Opposition supporters have claimed that the election has been tainted by rigging and fraud, while the electoral commission denies such allegations. The election process itself faced challenges due to logistical delays, administrative chaos, and voter extension to a second day in certain parts of the country. DR Congo, despite its vast size, lacks basic infrastructure, and a significant portion of its population lives below the poverty line.

It is vital to note that the elections also encompassed the selection of parliamentary, provincial, and municipal representatives. Overall, there were approximately 100,000 candidates participating. However, due to concerns over security, elections were not held in certain parts of the eastern region, which holds significant mineral wealth, including cobalt reserves considered vital for the production of lithium batteries and the transition to renewable energy.

