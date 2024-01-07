Political Disqualifications in DR Congo Election Spark Controversy

In a recent development, the Democratic Republic of Congo has disqualified three ministers and four governors from last month’s election due to allegations of fraud and violence. The electoral body excluded a total of 82 candidates from various levels of government positions.

However, it is important to note that this announcement only pertains to the legislative, provincial, and local elections, and does not address the presidential election in which President Félix Tshisekedi was re-elected. The opposition has strongly criticized the entire election process, labeling it as a “sham” and calling for a rerun.

Instead of including direct quotes from various candidates, it is worth highlighting that numerous opposition candidates have expressed their disbelief in the selective corruption charges against the legislative elections. Martin Fayulu, who came in third place in the presidential race, has raised questions about the discrepancies, emphasizing that the presidential election remained untouched by these allegations.

The electoral commission’s statement on the disqualifications does reveal that the elections faced significant logistical problems. Many polling stations opened late, and a substantial number of voting machines malfunctioned during the first day of voting. These challenges led to long waiting times for voters, with some individuals ultimately giving up and returning home without casting their votes.

The electoral commission attributed the disqualifications to acts of fraud, corruption, violence against election workers and voters, and even equipment vandalism. Among those excluded are three ministers and four governors, as well as several provincial governors and senators. The disqualification of these candidates has sparked demonstrations from supporters who believe that the decision is politically motivated.

It is important to note that all the votes cast for the disqualified candidates have been nullified. Meanwhile, the results of the elections they were contesting have not been released yet, except for the outcome of the presidential race.

Despite the challenges faced during the elections, the chief of the electoral commission, Denis Kadima, has previously asserted that the presidential result accurately reflects the will of the Congolese people. President Tshisekedi secured a second term with 73% of the votes, and his closest competitor, Moise Katumbi, received 18%. Former oil executive Martin Fayulu received only 5% of the votes.

The official turnout for the election was reported to be 43%. If the results are confirmed by the Constitutional Court, President Tshisekedi will be inaugurated for a second term on January 20.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

(Source: BBC News)