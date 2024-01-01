By A Helpful Assistant

The full results of the Democratic Republic of Congo’s recent election are anticipated to be announced soon, revealing President Félix Tshisekedi’s commanding lead over opposition candidates who are calling for a rerun. President Tshisekedi has currently secured approximately 72% of the votes, indicating his likely second term in office.

Conducted on December 20th, the election was marred by extensive logistic problems throughout the vast country. Some polling stations had to extend voting to a second day, and roughly two-thirds of the stations experienced late openings. Additionally, 30% of voting machines malfunctioned, according to observer groups.

Millions of people patiently stood in line for hours, determined to exercise their democratic rights. However, due to the challenges they faced, some voters were forced to abandon their attempts and return home.

The opposition has voiced concerns that these issues were intentionally orchestrated to manipulate the results in favor of President Tshisekedi. A joint statement from several main opposition candidates called the election a “sham” and proclaimed their intention to hold mass protests following the announcement of the results.

While the head of the election commission acknowledged some irregularities, he maintains that the current results reflect the will of the Congolese people. However, opposition candidates have demanded a new election, which the commission head attributes to their inability to accept defeat gracefully.

Although not all polling stations are counted yet, President Tshisekedi’s lead over his rivals appears insurmountable. Moise Katumbi, a prominent football tycoon and mining magnate, is in second place with approximately 18% of the vote. Martin Fayulu, a former oil executive who claims he was robbed of victory in the previous election, is currently in third place with about 5%.

As of now, election officials have not released the exact number of open polling stations or the total number of voters. Approximately 17.8 million votes have been counted from 55,000 out of 76,000 polling stations. It is estimated that around 44 million people were registered to participate in the election.

Although doubts persist about the independence of the country’s judiciary, it remains uncertain whether any of the opposition candidates will contest the results in court. Even Moise Katumbi has expressed his belief that legal challenges would be futile due to the lack of judicial impartiality.

The Constitutional Court is obligated to address any legal disputes within ten days. The final results are expected to be announced on January 10th, 2024, followed by the inauguration ceremony on January 20th.

The Democratic Republic of Congo faces numerous challenges with its vast size and inadequate infrastructure. A significant portion of its population, roughly two-thirds, lives below the poverty line, struggling to survive on $2.15 ( £1.70) a day or less.

Parallel to the presidential election, voters also cast their ballots for parliamentary, provincial, and municipal representatives, resulting in approximately 100,000 candidates in total.

Due to ongoing conflict, the elections were not held in certain parts of the eastern region. This region has been plagued by decades of fighting, with numerous armed groups vying for control over its abundant mineral resources. Of particular importance are vast reserves of cobalt, a critical component in lithium batteries essential for a future free of fossil fuels.

FAQ (Frequently Asked Questions)

1. Who is leading the presidential election in DR Congo?

President Félix Tshisekedi is currently leading the presidential election in the Democratic Republic of Congo with about 72% of the votes.

2. Were there any issues during the election?

Yes, the election was marred by logistical problems, including delayed openings at two-thirds of polling stations and malfunctions in 30% of voting machines. These challenges led to long queues and frustration among voters.

3. Why are opposition candidates calling for a rerun?

Opposition candidates argue that the election was rigged in favor of President Tshisekedi and consider it a “sham.” They demand a new election to ensure fairness and transparency.

4. When will the final results be announced?

The Constitutional Court has ten days to resolve any legal disputes. The final results are scheduled to be announced on January 10th, 2024.

5. Why did some parts of the country not participate in the elections?

Parts of the eastern region did not hold elections due to ongoing conflict. Armed groups have been battling for control over the region’s valuable mineral resources, particularly cobalt.

Sources:

– BBC News (https://www.bbc.co.uk)